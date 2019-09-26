The Definitive Buyer’s Guide to Mustang Wheels

Sizing, Looks & Performance – AmericanMuscle Tech Guides

PAOLI, Pa. (September 26th, 2019) – When it comes to Mustang exterior modifications, a new set of wheels can transform the look and handling of your steed. Mustang rims are one of the most popular categories on AmericanMuscle’s (AM) website so to answer many of the questions submitted by customers, AM’s writers have compiled their definitive buyer’s guide to Mustang wheels.

When selecting the right wheels for your Ford Mustang, there are several variables that will affect how they look and fit on your ride. From diameter, width, backspacing, offset, lug pattern, center bore and stud sizing, not all wheels are created equal. Even though AM focuses on 1979 to current model year Mustangs, AM’s wheel buyer’s guide includes specifications and information for all Mustangs from 1964.5 to current model year.

Loaded with extensive and detailed charts, before and after imagery, infographics and video, AM’s definitive Mustang wheels buyer’s guide includes answers to questions like, “How low can I drop my car with larger wheels?” to, “Are authentic/high-end Mustang wheels worth the cost?”.

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/wheel-tech-guide.html

