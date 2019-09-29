RCR Post Race Report – Bank of America ROVAL 400

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Jack Daniel’s Chevrolet Team Survive Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval with Teamwork and Strategy



“We invested a lot of time and effort preparing for this race, including simulator time right down to Friday night after qualifying. Even though we qualified far back in the field, we had confidence that we could race our way to a decent finish. My crew chief Danny Stockman and the whole team did a great job utilizing pit strategy to get the Jack Daniel’s Chevrolet as high as the top five in the running order. We were looking solid but, with less than 20 laps to go, the No. 17 car was on the outside of me and we tried to make it two-wide. He ended up hitting the wall and me. We pitted for tires and repairs to the left rear crush panel, which relegated us to the back of the field and made it difficult to get positions back. Our right-front fender was flared out so I had to draft the best I could around the banking at the end of the race. We have a lot of work to do on these road courses but we’re not going to give up. I want to thank Jack Daniel’s for coming on board this weekend to help RCR celebrate our 50th anniversary and remind people to Pace Themselves. Drink Responsibly.” -Austin Dillon

Late-Race Wreck Hurts Daniel Hemric’s Day at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval with Caterpillar Next Gen Excavators Chevrolet

“This is not how we planned to end the day here at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval. It was a battle for sure. We tried to play some strategy by staying out late in the race and led some laps. It looked like it was going to work out when the caution flew and we were able to come down pit road under yellow. Unfortunately, we had damage to the left front fender that made it difficult to get the tire off and that slowed our stop down. I was trying to get as many positions back as possible in those closing laps, but the No. 41 had an issue ahead of me and I could not avoid him. We made hard contact and it ripped the right front apart. I had to do all I could just to cross the finish line. That’s obviously a frustrating way to end the day with this Caterpillar Next Gen Excavators Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. There’s no quit in this team and I can’t wait to get to Dover next week.” -Daniel Hemric

