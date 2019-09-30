What are You Waiting For? Last Chance to Save on Tickets for Talladega Superspeedway’s Upcoming Doubleheader NASCAR Playoffs Weekend, Oct. 11-13

TALLADEGA, Ala. – To say that Talladega Superspeedway’s upcoming NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader weekend (Oct. 11-13) is going to be one fans won’t want to miss would be an understatement. With the Grand Opening of the all-new Talladega Garage Experience, plus the historic track’s celebration of its 50th anniversary with Hall of Famer Richard Childress leading the field in pre-race laps driving Dale Earnhardt’s famous black No. 3, it is going to be one for the books. And, with the event being a few days away, this is the final chance for fans to save up to $10 off on tickets before race week pricing goes into effect on Monday, Oct. 7 at 8 a.m. CDT.

A host of ticket options are available for fans to choose from and take advantage of the incredible savings in advance of the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) event, the second race (of three) in the Round of 12 in the MENCS Playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 13, as well as Saturday’s (Oct. 12) Sugarlands Shine 250 for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. It also has playoff implications and will serve as the first race in the Round of 6 where an eligible playoff driver could advance to the Championship 4 with a victory.

By purchasing tickets now, fans can reserve a grandstand seat for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 for as low as $65 (before next week’s $10 race week increase). Sunday tickets for kids 12 and younger start as low as $15, while special 2-Day packages for kids start as low as $10.

Fans can still save on admission to the brand new Talladega Garage Experience ($89 in advance for adults 13 & older and $39 for kids 12 & under; Race week price is $95 for adults accompanied by a grandstand or infield admission ticket for that day’s on-track event) which offers one-of-a-kind experiences for fans of all ages by being just feet away from their favorite teams and drivers as they prepare their cars for the drop of the green flag on Sunday.

Fans with a Garage Experience admission will also be treated to FREE Wi-Fi, incredible $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions, Kids Zone, Game Zone, Clyde May’s Courtyard, entertainment stage featuring Driver Q&A’s and other interviews in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza, social areas, Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race, Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line and much more!

Anyone holding a Sunday ticket for the 1000Bulbs.com 500will also have access to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, located at the intersection of Talladega and Eastaboga Blvds., featuring country music artist and Jacksonville, AL native Riley Green.

For more information on Talladega Superspeedway’s ticket options for the track’s NASCAR doubleheader playoffs weekend, as well as the Talladega Garage Experience, simply visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223). Fans can learn more about the entire Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles) as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, announced last year Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October 2019. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.