GMS Racing NXS Dover Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 ACME Chevrolet Camaro

Dover Xfinity Stats

Three starts, two top-10’s

Best Finish: 8th (2019)

2019 Season Stats

28 starts, 4 top-five’s and 14 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 219 this weekend at Dover International Speedway. This chassis has been ran twice this season by Nemechek at Bristol Motor Speedway (start: 9th/finish: 3rd) and at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (start: 17th/finish: 36th)

– Saturday’s race at Dover marks the final race in the Round of 12 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. Nemechek is currently tied with Brandon Jones with 2,062 points and scored in the ninth position, 11 points behind Michael Annett in eighth-place.

Quotes:

“Dover is an awesome place to race at because the track is so intense and brutal, mentally and physically. We had a solid showing there in the Spring and every track that we have gone back to this year we have improved at. We made up some ground, points wise, last weekend at The ROVAL to put us tied with the No. 19 and 11 points behind Michael Annett who is right above the Round of 8 cut off line. We need to unload with some speed of the hauler and focus on gaining as many points as we can so that we can advance.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C.

