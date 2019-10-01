Roush Fenway Racing Going Pink in October

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 1, 2019) –Roush Fenway Racing will show its support for Breast Cancer Awareness month by running special pink numbers on its Ford Mustangs during the entire month of October, starting this weekend at Dover International Speedway. Ryan Newman’s No. 6 Acronis Ford and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 17 Fastenal Ford will both sport pink numbers this weekend at the Monster Mile.

“We’re always proud to support Breast Cancer Awareness month,” said team president Steve Newmark. “We know so many families have been impacted by breast cancer, and our team and our partners are passionate about trying to bring more awareness to the cause.”

In addition, Roush Fenway Fords will sport pink ‘Driven for a Cause’ ribbon decals on the C-Post all month long. Wyndham Rewards, Fifth Third Bank and SUNNYD Fords will all carry special pink numbers and ribbons throughout the month of October at races in Dover, Talladega, Kansas and Martinsville.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history. In its 32nd season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.