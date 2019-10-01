Ryan Newman – Dover II Advance

Team: No. 6 Acronis Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Drydene 400 – Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Dover International Speedway

· Newman will make his 36th Cup start at Dover on Sunday. In 35 prior events, Newman has an average finish of 14.4 with 14 top-10 and seven top-five finishes.

· Newman has won three times at the 1-mile track, tied for the most wins of any track on the circuit (Loudon). All three came within his first three years on the Cup circuit. He swept the 2003 events after qualifying on the pole in the spring race and leading 162 laps. He followed that with another dominating performance, leading 106 laps in the fall.

· He came back to win the 2004 fall race after starting second, a race in which he led 325 of the 400 laps. He also finished top five on four other occasions – fourth in 2002 (spring), fifth in 2005 (fall), second in 2007 (spring) and fourth in 2017 (spring).

· Overall Newman has an average starting spot of 10.9 at Dover, including 19 starts inside the top-10 and four poles (2003, 2005, 2006, 2007).

· Newman also has six Xfinity Series starts at Dover with one win (2005), two poles (2001, 2005), and three top-10 finishes overall.

Scott Graves at Dover International Speedway

· Graves will call his ninth MENCS event at Dover on Sunday. In eight previous races atop the pit box, Graves has four top-10s – all with Daniel Suarez – with finishes of sixth, eighth, third, and 10th.

· Graves also has also called six races in the Xfinity Series at Dover, winning twice, most recently three years ago with Suarez in the fall. He also won with Chris Buescher in 2015 after starting second. Overall Graves has five top-10s and three top-fives in NXS action at the 1-mile track.

Last Time at Dover

In a Monday event back in May, Newman finished 18th after a track position race that was postponed after rain pushed the race back from Sunday afternoon.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Dover:

“We’ve proven the last few weeks that we’ve improved in tracks we go to for a second time, so we’re hopeful that is the case this week. Dover is one of my favorite tracks and it is so unique in managing the corners throughout the day. We’re no longer in the Championship hunt, but we’ve still got seven weeks to prove we belong and it starts this weekend.”

On the Car

The Global leader in Cyber Protection, Acronis, makes its third appearance aboard Ryan Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang this weekend at Dover. It is the final of three races for Acronis as the primary partner on the No. 6.

About Acronis

Acronis leads the world in cyber protection — solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based data authentication, Acronis protects all data, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads, and applications. With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers, and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 79 of the top 100 most valuable brands and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 190 countries. Learn more at acronis.com.

Recapping the Roval

Newman’s playoff continuation came up just short Sunday at the ROVAL after being caught up in a few unfortunate events on track. He was within one point of advancing with two laps to go and finished just short, officially logging a 32nd-place finish.

Driven for a Cause

Throughout the month of October, Roush Fenway Racing will show its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by running special pink numbers on its Ford Mustangs, starting this weekend at Dover. In addition, Roush Fenway Fords will sport pink ‘Driven for a Cause’ ribbon decals on the C-Post all month long.