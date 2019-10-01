Stenhouse Jr – Dover Advance – Fastenal

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Dover International Speedway

Stenhouse has 14 career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Dover with an average starting position of 17.2 and average finishing position of 20.5.

Stenhouse has two top-10 finishes and has led 34 laps at the Monster Mile.

Last time at Dover

Steadily running in the top-10, the Olive Branch, Miss. native reported that his Ford was gradually getting tighter throughout the run. After losing a few positions due to the tightness, the right front tire blew sending the No. 17 Ford hard into the outside wall. After multiple pit-stops, Stenhouse returned to the track in the 25th position. Something was still amiss according to Stenhouse forcing him to take the first green checkered in the 30th position.

Driven For a Cause

Roush Fenway Racing will GO PINK in the month of October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month. The team will utilize its ‘Driven’ Marketing program to highlight cause awareness and support throughout the month.

The No. 17 Ford will carry special pink ribbon Driven logos for the all races in October.

Fastenal Racing Fan Club

Make sure to go join the new Fastenal Racing Fan Club to receive exclusive content and prizes. https://www.fastenalracing.com/fanclub.html

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its eighth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Dover:

“Dover is a unique, challenging track just by the way you drive up out of the corners close to the wall. Earlier this year, our No. 17 Ford was fast but we blew a right front while running in the top 10. Our short track program has been improving so I’m looking forward to Dover this weekend. Our goal for the final seven races is to have solid finishes and end the season strong.”