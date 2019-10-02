Haley in a Must-Win Situation Heading to Dover International Speedway

Justin Haley Notes:

Second start at Dover International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Best start at Dover International Speedway: 11th (2019)

Best finish at Dover International Speedway: 17th (2019)

Haley, a rookie, is currently in the 2019 NXS Playoffs

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Dover International Speedway: 8th (2018)

Best Finish at Dover International Speedway: 10th (2018)

Kaulig Racing has entered the playoffs for the 4th consecutive year, since their inception

Quotes:

“We just got done at Charlotte, where my teammate, AJ Allmendinger, won the Roval race! I had some mechanical issues on lap one, which put us out (of contention), but we are going to the elimination race. We are way below the cut-off line, so we need to win this weekend at Dover. We had a lot of speed there in the spring, so hopefully we can bring that same speed back to Dover this time and get that win to lock us into the next round. It’s going to take everything, and a win, this weekend – nothing else is going to matter! It’s either wreckers or checkers, so we will see you all there.”

