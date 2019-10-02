Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Dover II

Return Trip to ‘The Monster Mile’ On Tap This Weekend

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) and Roush Fenway head north to Delaware this weekend for the return trip to ‘The Monster Mile,’ a track Jack Roush has had major success at over the years. Combined across the three national series, a Jack Roush Ford has won 17 times with 140 overall top-10 finishes.

Dover International Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 6 | 2:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Acronis Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

The Monster Mash

Roush Fenway’s nine wins in the MENCS at Dover ranks third for the organization (trailing only Michigan and Bristol with 13 and 11, respectively). Dover also ranks second in top-fives (52) and third in top-10s (84) for the organization.

Get the Broom

Roush Fenway swept the MENCS and NASCAR Xfinity Series spring races at Dover in 2004 and 2011, and won both the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series (NGOTS) and MENCS races at the track in 2006.

First in the First State

Roush Fenway has won in all three major NASCAR series at Dover (9 MENCS, 6 NXS and 2 NGOTS). Roush Fenway won its first race at Dover in the MENCS from the pole in the fall of 1997 with former driver Mark Martin.

To Xfinity and Beyond

Roush Fenway has recorded six victories at the one-mile oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with drivers Chris Buescher, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards. Buescher recorded his victory in June 2015, Biffle earned victories in the spring event in both 2002 and 2004, while Edwards took the checkered flag in the spring of 2007 and swept both races in 2011.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 212 MENCS races at Dover with 84 top-10 and 52 top-five finishes along with seven poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1997, 1998, 1999, 2004), Greg Biffle (2005, 2008), Matt Kenseth (2006, 2011) and Carl Edwards (2007) are responsible for RFR’s combined nine Cup wins at the 1-mile track. Overall a Jack Roush Ford has led 3892 laps at Dover.

Where They Rank

· Despite not advancing through to the round of 12 in the #NASCARPlayoffs, Ryan Newman and the No. 6 team have a lot left to race for with seven races remaining. Newman left the Roval 14th in points, but still has room to advance with the points reset beginning this weekend.

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., is 22nd in points with seven races left.

Roush Fenway Dover Wins

1997-2 Martin Cup

1998-2 Martin Cup

1999-2 Martin Cup

2000-1 Busch Truck

2002-1 Biffle NXS

2004-1 Martin Cup

2004-1 Biffle NXS

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2006-1 KensethCup

2006-1 Martin Truck

2007-2 EdwardsCup

2007-1 EdwardsNXS

2008-2 Biffle Cup

2011-1 Kenseth Cup

2011-1 Edwards NXS

2011-2 Edwards NXS

2015-1 Buescher NXS

By the Numbers at Dover International Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

212 9 52 84 7 81419 3892 17.2 16.1 81419

91 6 27 46 5 16988 888 11.3 13.2 16988

21 2 7 10 2 3602 154 14.3 14.4 3602

324 17 86 140 14 102009 4934 15.0 15.0 102009