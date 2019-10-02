Tyler Reddick Promoted by RCR to the No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the NASCAR Cup Series for 2020

Richard Childress Racing announced today that Tyler Reddick, defending NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion, will be driving the No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the 2020 season.

Reddick, who currently pilots the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro for the team in the Xfinity Series, has secured five wins, three pole awards, 21 top-five and 24 top-10 finishes so far this season and currently sits third in the Playoff standings. The 23-year-old Corning, California-native made his Cup Series debut with RCR in the 2019 DAYTONA 500 and made an additional Cup start at Kansas Speedway in May, during which he earned a ninth-place finish.

“I’m beyond grateful to everyone at Richard Childress Racing for their support throughout this entire year and continued support into next year,” said Reddick.

“It means a lot to me that Richard, his team, and Caterpillar believe in my ability to represent them both on and off the racetrack. My goal was always to get to race on Sundays, and I’m so excited to achieve that next year with RCR, ECR and Caterpillar. I’m excited to take this next step in my career with their support, but also realize I’ve still got a lot of work to do this year with my No. 2 team to bring home the Xfinity Series Championship. I can’t think of a better way to end RCR’s 50th celebration and kick off next year than by capturing that trophy.”

Caterpillar, entering its 12th year of partnership with RCR, will serve as the primary partner on Reddick’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for the 2020 season. The world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives began as a sponsor in NASCAR in 1993. Caterpillar is continuing their refreshed approach to expand their NASCAR program outside of the racetrack by leveraging their brand campaign and social channels.

Prior to coming to RCR, Reddick secured his NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2018 with two wins, seven top-five and 20 top-10 finishes. Reddick previously completed a part-time Xfinity Series schedule in 2017, capturing one win, four top-five and six top-10 finishes, as well as three years in the NASCAR Truck Series, during which he secured three wins, 25 top-five and 40 top-10 finishes.

Additional partnership information and team information for the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will be made at a later date.