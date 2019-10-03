NASCAR racing schedule for Dover

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Dover International Speedway this weekend.

For the Cup Series, the Playoffs continue with the first race in the Round of 12. Chase Elliott is the defending race winner and has the second-best driver rating of 108.3 at the track. You might want to check on the other drivers ratings at Betolimp.

Jimmie Johnson is the top-rated driver at Dover and leads the series with 11 victories at the 1-mile track. His last Cup Series win was at Dover on June 4. 2017. There are other drivers with good rankings that can be found at Sports betting south africa.

Kyle Busch (104.6), Kyle Larson (100.6), Martin Truex Jr. (99.0), Kevin Harvick (96.0), Brad Keselowski (92.9), Clint Bowyer (90.1), Daniel Suarez (89.9) and Kurt Busch (89.4) round out the top 10 rated drivers at Dover.

This will be the last race in the Round of 12 for the Xfinity Series. After Dover, four drivers will be eliminated and the Playoff contenders will be cut down to eight drivers. Christopher Bell is the defending race winner.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series has another week off. They will return to the track October 12 at Talladega Superspeedway.

All times shown are Eastern.

Friday, October 4

12:35 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. Xfinity Series First Practice on NBCSN

1:35 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. Monster Energy Cup Series First Practice on NBCSN

2:35 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. Xfinity Series Final Practice on NBCSN

3:35 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. Monster Energy Cup Series Final Practice on NBCSN

Saturday, October 5

12:05 p.m. Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions) on NBC Sports App/NBCSN will televise beginning at 12:30 p.m.

1:35 p.m. Monster Energy Cup Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions) on NBCSN/MRN

3:00 p.m. Xfinity Series Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 – 200 miles/200 Laps – Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200) – on NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, October 6

2:30 p.m. Monster Energy Cup Series Drydene 400 – 400 miles/400 Laps -Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 120), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 240), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400) – on NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio