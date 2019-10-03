Street VS Strip Giveaway Winners Announced!

S197 + S550 Mustangs | $15,000 Builds from AmericanMuscle

PAOLI, Pa. (October 3rd, 2019)—In April of 2018, AmericanMuscle (AM) announced their Street VS Strip Giveaway sponsored by Rovos Wheels and C&L Performance. AM’s ‘Enter Daily” sweepstakes awarded two finalists, selected in August of 2018, with two $15,000 purpose-built Mustang builds—one focused on the street, the other for the dragstrip. Today, AM is proud to announce the two Street VS Strip Giveaway finalists: Carlos from Palm Harbor, Florida and Braylan from Houston, Texas! To celebrate their victory, AM published two videos featuring both finalists and their Mustang builds. The work for Carlos’ S550 GT Street Build was performed at VMP Performance in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, while the work to Braylan’s S197 V6 Strip Build was performed at HP Motorsports in Katy, Texas.

Carlos’ build video: https://www.americanmuscle.com/mustang-street-strip-build-carlos.html

Braylan’s build video: https://www.americanmuscle.com/mustang-street-strip-build-braylan.html

Carlos’ S550 Mods: Roush 2300 727HP Supercharger Kit, McLeod RST Twin Disk Clutch, McLeod Racing Aluminum Flywheel, SR Performance Braided Stainless Steel Hydraulic Clutch Line, Barton Hybrid 3 Short Throw Shifter, The Driveshaft Shop 4 in. Aluminum One Piece Driveshaft, Ford Performance Driveshaft Safety Loop, Whiteline Positive Shift Manual Transmission Mount Bushing Insert, Ford Performance Half Shaft Upgrade Kit, BMR Vertical Links w/ Delrin/Spherical Bushings, BMR Drag Lowering Springs, BMR Adjustable Front & Rear Sway Bars, BMR Adjustable Front & Rear Sway Bar End Links, Viking Performance Warrior Double Adjustable Rear Shocks, & BMR Rear Upper Control Arm Camber Links w/ Delrin Bearings.

Braylan’s S197 Mods: Procharger High Output Intercooled Supercharger Kit, The Driveshaft Shop 3.5 in. Aluminum One Piece Driveshaft, ACT HD/Perf Street Sprung Organic Clutch Kit, Eaton Limited Slip Differential, MAC 1-5/8 in. Chrome Long Tube Headers, Barton Short Throw Shifter and Two-Post Bracket, JMS PowerMax V2 FuelMAX Fuel Pump Voltage Booster, Eibach Pro-System-Plus Suspension Kit, BMR Adjustable Rear Upper Control Arms Poly Bushing, BMR Rear Upper Control Arm Mount, BMR Rear Lower Control Arm Relocation Brackets, BMR Front Driveshaft Safety Loop, Ford Performance 3.73 Gear & Install Kit, & MMD 551C Wheels.

