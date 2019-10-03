Weekend schedule for Dover

This weekend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Dover International Speedway. This will be the first race in the Cup Series Round of 12. Chase Elliott is the defending race winner.
It will serve as the elimination race for the Xfinity Series Round of 12. Only the top eight will move on to the next round in the hunt for the championship. Christopher Bell won the event in 2018.
The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off and will return to competition at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, Oct. 12.
All times are Eastern.
Friday, October 4
12:35
p.m. – 1:25 p.m. Xfinity Series First Practice -NBCSN
1:35 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. Monster Energy Cup Series First Practice – NBCSN
2:35 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. Xfinity Series Final Practice – NBCSN
3:35 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. Monster Energy Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN
Saturday, October 5
12:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions) – NBC
Sports App/NBCSN joins in at 12:30 p.m.
1:35 p.m. Monster Energy Cup Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions) NBCSN/MRN
3:00 p.m. Xfinity Series Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 – 200 miles/200 Laps – Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200) – NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Sunday, October 6
2:30 p.m. Monster Energy Cup Series Drydene 400 – 400 miles/400 Laps -Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 120), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 240), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400) – NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Cup Series Playoff Standings Prior to Dover
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Starts
|Race Wins
|Stage Wins
|Playoff Pts
|Pts From Cutoff
|1
|Kyle Busch
|3,046
|29
|4
|11
|46
|41
|2
|Martin Truex Jr.
|3,041
|29
|6
|5
|41
|36
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|3,030
|29
|4
|3
|30
|25
|4
|Joey Logano
|3,029
|29
|2
|9
|29
|24
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|3,028
|29
|3
|5
|28
|23
|6
|Chase Elliott
|3,024
|29
|3
|5
|24
|19
|7
|Brad Keselowski
|3,024
|29
|3
|4
|24
|19
|8
|Kyle Larson
|3,006
|29
|0
|5
|6
|1
|9
|Alex Bowman
|3,005
|29
|1
|0
|5
|-1
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|3,004
|29
|0
|2
|4
|-2
|11
|William Byron
|3,001
|29
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|12
|Clint Bowyer
|3,000
|29
|0
|0
|0
|-6
Xfinity Series Playoff Standings Prior to Dover
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Starts
|Race Wins
|Stage Wins
|Playoff Pts
|Pts From Cutoff
|1
|Christopher Bell
|2,143
|28
|7
|17
|62
|In On Wins
|2
|Cole Custer
|2,133
|28
|6
|7
|45
|Clinched On Points
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|2,114
|28
|5
|4
|44
|52
|4
|Austin Cindric
|2,112
|28
|2
|1
|17
|50
|5
|Justin Allgaier
|2,102
|28
|0
|5
|12
|40
|6
|Chase Briscoe
|2,097
|28
|1
|3
|13
|35
|7
|Noah Gragson
|2,088
|28
|0
|1
|5
|26
|8
|Michael Annett
|2,073
|28
|1
|1
|9
|11
|9
|John H. Nemechek
|2,062
|28
|0
|0
|0
|-11
|10
|Brandon Jones
|2,062
|28
|0
|3
|4
|-11
|11
|Ryan Sieg
|2,036
|28
|0
|1
|1
|-37
|12
|Justin Haley
|2,034
|28
|0
|1
|3
|-39
