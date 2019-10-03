Weekend schedule for Dover

This weekend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Dover International Speedway. This will be the first race in the Cup Series Round of 12. Chase Elliott is the defending race winner.

It will serve as the elimination race for the Xfinity Series Round of 12. Only the top eight will move on to the next round in the hunt for the championship. Christopher Bell won the event in 2018.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off and will return to competition at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, Oct. 12.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, October 4

12:35 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. Xfinity Series First Practice -NBCSN

1:35 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. Monster Energy Cup Series First Practice – NBCSN

2:35 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. Xfinity Series Final Practice – NBCSN

3:35 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. Monster Energy Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN





Saturday, October 5

12:05 p.m. Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions) – NBC Sports App/NBCSN joins in at 12:30 p.m.

1:35 p.m. Monster Energy Cup Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions) NBCSN/MRN

3:00 p.m. Xfinity Series Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 – 200 miles/200 Laps – Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200) – NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, October 6

2:30 p.m. Monster Energy Cup Series Drydene 400 – 400 miles/400 Laps -Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 120), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 240), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400) – NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Cup Series Playoff Standings Prior to Dover

Rank Driver Points Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Pts From Cutoff 1 Kyle Busch 3,046 29 4 11 46 41 2 Martin Truex Jr. 3,041 29 6 5 41 36 3 Denny Hamlin 3,030 29 4 3 30 25 4 Joey Logano 3,029 29 2 9 29 24 5 Kevin Harvick 3,028 29 3 5 28 23 6 Chase Elliott 3,024 29 3 5 24 19 7 Brad Keselowski 3,024 29 3 4 24 19 8 Kyle Larson 3,006 29 0 5 6 1 9 Alex Bowman 3,005 29 1 0 5 -1 10 Ryan Blaney 3,004 29 0 2 4 -2 11 William Byron 3,001 29 0 1 1 -5 12 Clint Bowyer 3,000 29 0 0 0 -6

Xfinity Series Playoff Standings Prior to Dover

Rank Driver Points Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Pts From Cutoff 1 Christopher Bell 2,143 28 7 17 62 In On Wins 2 Cole Custer 2,133 28 6 7 45 Clinched On Points 3 Tyler Reddick 2,114 28 5 4 44 52 4 Austin Cindric 2,112 28 2 1 17 50 5 Justin Allgaier 2,102 28 0 5 12 40 6 Chase Briscoe 2,097 28 1 3 13 35 7 Noah Gragson 2,088 28 0 1 5 26 8 Michael Annett 2,073 28 1 1 9 11 9 John H. Nemechek 2,062 28 0 0 0 -11 10 Brandon Jones 2,062 28 0 3 4 -11 11 Ryan Sieg 2,036 28 0 1 1 -37 12 Justin Haley 2,034 28 0 1 3 -39

