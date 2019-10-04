Ally Financial extends full-season primary sponsorship of Hendrick Motorsports

NEW THREE-YEAR AGREEMENT GOES THROUGH 2023

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 4, 2019) – Less than 12 months after it first raced into NASCAR, Ally Financial has extended its full-season primary sponsorship of Hendrick Motorsports and the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team for three more years through the 2023 season.

The agreement all but guarantees that seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will finish his legendary full-time NASCAR career with Ally as his primary sponsor. Johnson, who is signed with Hendrick Motorsports through 2020, will announce his future plans at a later date.

On Oct. 28, 2018, it was announced that Ally would become the sole primary sponsor of Johnson and his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team in 2019 and 2020. This season, the leading digital financial services company has executed numerous marketing campaigns around the program. The bold design of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, which was revealed on “Good Morning America” in January, has quickly made it one of the most recognizable cars in NASCAR.

“Our first year with Jimmie and the team at Hendrick Motorsports has been phenomenal,” said Andrea Brimmer, Ally’s chief marketing and public relations officer. “Jimmie’s the ultimate competitor, and Ally is proud to support him and the rest of the No. 48 team. We are thrilled to extend our contract and build on the incredible momentum we’ve established. This sponsorship goes way beyond just putting our logo on the car. It’s built on our shared values for doing right in the communities we race in, while growing our brand with passionate, new audiences. We look forward to many more exciting laps together.”

With a commitment to “do it right” for its customers, Ally, a leading digital financial services provider, is changing the online banking landscape with innovative digital experiences, 24/7 service, great rates and rewarding lending products. Ally is also one of the largest auto financing companies in the United States with extensive experience in the auto industry and an unmatched suite of products and services.

“Ally’s values are our values,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports. “Working with integrity, being accountable to one another, and leading in both the workplace and in our communities are all core beliefs that we share. This is a tremendous relationship on many levels, and to see it have success and grow so quickly is truly meaningful. Jimmie sets the standard and is a wonderful representative for Ally. Today is a great day for all of us.”

Johnson, 44, is one of the greatest champions in sports. His record-tying seven Cup titles, which include five straight from 2006-2010, are equaled only by NASCAR legends Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. In 2009, Johnson became the first race car driver to be named Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year, joining the likes of Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan and Tom Brady. The El Cajon, California, native has earned 83 points-paying race wins and led nearly 19,000 career laps.

“The energy Ally has brought to the No. 48 team, Hendrick Motorsports and the sport of NASCAR is contagious,” Johnson said. “They have embraced our fans, activated their program in unique ways and supported me at every turn, from racing my No. 48 car every week to running the Boston Marathon. It’s a true bond – not just a business transaction. We care about each other’s success. I’m proud to be associated with Ally and can’t wait to see what they do in the future.”

ABOUT ALLY FINANCIAL:

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial-services company with $180.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, we are relentlessly focused on “Doing It Right” and being a trusted financial-services provider to our consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. We are one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offer a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Our award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage-lending services and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, we offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Our robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 256 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.