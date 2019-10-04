Changes announced for 2020 ARCA season

2020 will be a big season for the ARCA Menards Series with changes to the sanctioning body that will be run by NASCAR.

Announced on Wednesday afternoon were the changes that will be seen next season. What was originally known as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West Series will now become the ARCA Menards Series East and West. The schedule will consist of six to eight races and the crowning of the champion at the end of the season.

As for the ARCA Menards Series, nothing major will change. The season will consist of a 20 race schedule as it has been the past few years. Tracks like Daytona International Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Madison International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, among others, will be on the schedule. Kansas Speedway will still be the season finale ending race for the series.

Then there is the ARCA Racing Series Showdown between the East, West and the major series. With the Showdown, there will be 10 races to see who is the best among the series competing with each other. There will also be a Showdown champion crowned as well.

Also unique to the series is a rules package that will allow ARCA Menards Series team owners to race in the East or West Series, should their car meet the required rulebook.

“We cannot be more excited about 2020,” said Brandon Thompson, Managing Director, NASCAR Touring Series. “Both NASCAR and ARCA have worked extremely hard over the last year to provide a rules package and schedule that will serve as the foundation for the preeminent series for racing at this level. It was important for us to move the series forward while creating an environment inclusive for both the current long-term owners and drivers in the series as well as aspiring competitors.”

“What first started as a friendship between Bill France Sr. and John Marcum nearly 70 years ago took a momentous step forward today,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “The amount of history and tradition these series are bringing together to form four elite championships for drivers is an amazing testament to the strength of this sport.

“We are proud and honored to be able to bring the ARCA sanction to the East and West Series and we are looking forward to working with the race teams, tracks, media partners, fans, and sponsors that have helped those series achieve their long term success.”

Also announced is the TV package for next year. The regular ARCA Series can be seen on Fox Sports 1 or 2, while the East and West Series will continue to be on NBCSN.

The Showdown schedule that sees a 10-race schedule has tracks like Salem Speedway, Lucas Oil Raceway, Elko Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway and the return of Memphis Motorsports Park.

It’s an exciting time for the series that was founded by John Marcum in 1953 and will mark a new era beginning in 2020.

