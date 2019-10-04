Drydene – Dover International Speedway – Race Advance

Event: Drydene 400

Venue: Dover International Speedway (Dover, DE)

Format: Three Stages – Stages End: Lap 120, 240, 400 = 400 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Sunday, October 6 at 2:30 PM ET on NBCSN

Corey LaJoie and the No. 32 team persevered at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, surviving his first-ever start on the 17-turn configuration all while raising money for Samaritan’s Feet.

Nearly 600 applicants entered for a chance to win a race-worn, signed pair of racing shoes by donating via ShoeStakes.

With his focus now set on the next race of the season, the driver of the No. 32 Go Fas Racing (GFR) Ford heads to Dover International Speedway with a new partnership.

Drydene Performance Products and LaJoie recently announced the primary sponsorship during a press briefing at the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza on the grounds of Dover International Speedway.

“I’m excited to partner with Drydene for the Drydene 400 at Dover,” commented LaJoie. “Their support of racing as a whole makes this a great match, and we’re excited to take it to the next level.”

Adding to the excitement, fans of Team Drydene will also have the opportunity for a chance to win a 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. If LaJoie wins any stage of the Drydene 400, one registered fan will win the new Mustang. Fans can enter the sweepstakes at Drydene400.com from September 19 to noon on October 6.

Drydene products are built with ALL Technology®, Advanced Lubricity Life chemistry, to meet and exceed today’s modern automotive, heavy duty and industrial needs. Drydene offers a complete line of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, including engine oils, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), transmission fluids, grease, and hydraulic & gear oils. For more information, visit www.drydene.com

The Drydene 400 will be broadcast on Sunday, October 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

LaJoie on the upcoming weekend at the Dover International Speedway:

“It’s a very important race weekend for us at GFR with Drydene on our car and as the primary sponsor of the Drydene 400. Dover is a really fast track with this new package and it’ll produce some really good racing for the fans. [Crew Chief] Randy Cox has had some fast race cars at Dover in the past and I’m looking forward to continuing that this weekend for Drydene.”

LaJoie MENCS career highlights at Dover International Speedway:

Starts: 4

Best Finish: 29th (2019)

Average Start: 34th

Average Finish:

32.8

In the Rearview Mirror: Bank of America Roval 400

It was a hectic weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for Cup teams with three practice sessions, qualifying, and 400 miles around the 17-turn Roval. LaJoie qualified 26th in the Samaritan’s Feet Ford, and reported fuel pressure issues early in the race. After suffering a speeding penalty on pit road, he consistently ran top-25 lap times despite the issue. The No. 32 would then lose a lap after pitting outside the box, setting LaJoie up to race the Nos. 77, 27 and 15 for the free pass in Stage Two.

Early in the second stage, LaJoie made an unscheduled stop for four tires and fuel after sliding the right front tire. By the conclusion of Stage Two, the Go Fas Racing team had worked their way back on the lead lap for the final stage. LaJoie wasted no time clawing forward after getting back on the lead lap, up to 29th in the early laps of Stage Three. With 5 laps to go, the 28-year-old had charged to 25th, but would be shuffled to 29th at the time of the checkered flag.

————————————————————–

About Our Team

About Drydene Performance Products:

Since 1893, Drydene Lubricants have been made in America and made to last…paving the way into two centuries on our highways, in our fields and on the production line. In the dawn of American industry, Drydene was there as we built our first roads, laid the blocks for our first factories, spanned rivers with new bridges and rail. And we’re still right here today doing what we do best….helping America get the job done.

We keep in mind our heritage and all that we have helped build for more than a century. And we instill that tradition into every Drydene product that we put our name on. Because it’s much more than just the name on the bottle, it’s the uncompromising tradition of performance, value and durability that make the product inside the bottle help you get the job done.

Get Corey LaJoie Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @coreylajoie on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Corey a “like” on Facebook – “@CoreyLaJoieRacing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.coreylajoieracing.com .

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.