FIA confirms Formula E 2020 schedule

The FIA announced the schedule for the Formula E 2020 season today. In what will be in its sixth year of competition, Formula E drivers will now know what their schedule is for the next season which actually begins later this year in November.

Before we turn the calendar year for 2020, there will be two races in Saudi Arabia from November 22-23. The first race after the new year occurs in January when the series hits Santiago in Chile on January 18.

The next set of races will take place at Mexico City on February 15, Marrakesh on February 29, Sanya on March 21, Rome in April 4, Paris on April 18, Seoul on May 3, Jakarta on June 6, Berlin on June 21 and then come to the USA in New York on July 11. The championship will be decided in London over two races that are scheduled for July 25 and 26.

The last five champions for Formula E have been Jean-Eric Vergne in the past two years, Lucas di Grassi, Sebastien Buemi and the first series champion in 2014-2015 Nelson Piquet Jr.

“The 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship looks like it will be the closest and most competitive season we’ve ever had in our short history – in terms of manufacturers competing, thanks to Mercedes-Benz and Porsche joining the line-up, and with the amount of incredible capital cities set to showcase the most competitive line-up in motorsport,” said Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer of Formula E.

“We’re proud to be taking our message of racing for a cleaner future, faster, to five continents around the world and look forward to more fans and families enjoying all we have to offer at our events.

“Let’s see if we can see an early pecking order at pre-season testing in only a couple of weeks. Season six has well and truly arrived.”