Toyota Racing – Dover MENCS Quotes – Martin Truex Jr.

DOVER, Del. (October 4, 2019) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. was made available to media at Dover International Speedway:

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No.19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Looking at next week, Talladega. We have seen other manufacturers work together. How does that affect you having less cars?

“It’s definitely a huge challenge. I think, just as you mention, strength in numbers is huge. We just don’t have enough cars to be able to do what those guys can do. It makes it a huge challenge. We’ve kind of tried to figure out some strategies to see how we can make things work, but it seems like it just hasn’t worked at all with us yet. I don’t know. We will probably have to come up with a new gameplan next week.”

How much has the package changed how you attack this track?

“It’s definitely different. The biggest thing is you are just going faster. You are using more throttle, using less brake. Mostly, carrying more speed getting into the corner. You drive it as fast as you can go, which you did before as well, it’s just a little bit of a different feel. It’s really fast around here with this new package.”

Is that a good thing or a bad thing in your opinion?

“It’s fine. I think it’s fun. Nothing bad about it.”

We saw both ends of the spectrum winning in the first round: youth and experience. Do you feel the Playoffs favor the veterans and experience?

“I don’t know. I think it could go either way. I think it depends on where you are at with your team at the moment. I think experience helps for sure, especially if you get in a bad situation or your back is against a wall and you need to keep your head straight. Things like that. A guy like Chase (Elliott) and his team – they have been here quite a few years as well. It’s definitely easier when you have done it before. When you understand the pressure and how teams the approach the Playoffs is different than the regular season, but I think everybody left in the Playoffs is good and they can handle it.”

