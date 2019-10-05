Birthday Boy Ty Gibbs Snares General Tire Pole Award for ARCA Menards Series Herr’s Potato Chips 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway

After Chandler Smith fired the first shot by setting the fastest lap in practice earlier in the day, Ty Gibbs evened the score by claiming the General Tire Pole Award for the ARCA Menards Series Herr’s Potato Chips 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Gibbs (No. 18 Monster Energy/ORCA Coolers/Terrible Herbst/Advance Auto Parts Toyota), who turned 17 on Friday, turned a lap at 21.820 seconds/113.181 miles per hour to take his second General Tire Pole Award of the season.

Corey Heim (No. 22 Speedway Children’s Charities Ford) earned his first front row starting position with a lap of 21.859 seconds/112.979 miles per hour. Smith (No. 20 Craftsman/828 Logistics Toyota) qualified third at 21.866 seconds/112.942 miles per hour. Smith, a four-time winner in 2019, will look to extend Billy Venturini’s lead in the series owner’s points with his fifth win of the year.

Carson Hocecar (No. 28 GMPartsNow.com/Scott’s Coins/KBR Development Chevrolet) was fourth at 21.886 seconds/112.839 miles per hour and Christian Eckes (No. 15 JBL Audio Toyota), the defending race winner who currently sits second in the championship standings by just five points, qualified fifth at 21.948 seconds/112.521 miles per hour.

Championship leader Michael Self (No. 25 Sinclair Lubricants Toyota) qualified sixth, just in front of his Venturini Motorsports teammate Hailie Deegan (No. 55 TRD 40th Anniversary Toyota). Travis Braden (No. 27 MatrixCare/Consonus Health Care/Liberty Village Ford), Howie DiSavino III (No. 32 Alcova Mortgage/Mass Mutual Chevrolet) and reigning NASCAR K&N Pro Series East champion Sam Mayer (No. 21 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet) rounded out the top ten.

The Herr’s Potato Chips 200 will go green at 8 pm ET and will be televised live flag to flag on MAVTV. ARCA for Me members can follow live timing & scoring at ARCARacing.com.