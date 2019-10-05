Chase Briscoe earns fifth at Dover after starting in the back

It was quite the day for Chase Briscoe and his No. 98 team at Dover International Speedway. Briscoe had qualified on the pole for the race, however, they experienced electrical problems during his qualifying run. Therefore, due to unapproved adjustments, the Stewart-Haas driver had to go the rear prior to the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Briscoe didn’t take long to get to the front during the first stage and finished seventh in Stage 1. In Stage 2, he improved his finishing position with a third place. It wasn’t until the final stage that began on Lap 96 when Briscoe would take the lead two laps later. He led for 71 laps before making his final pit stop of the day.

However, late-race cautions and varying pit strategies by everyone else in the field shuffled them back a little. In the end, Briscoe finished fifth for his 11th top five of the season.

“I think it was certainly a really good day as far as our speed goes,” Briscoe said to MRN Radio. “When you’re in the lead, it’s so tough under green. You never know if the caution is going to come or not.” He continued, “Overall, really proud of our SHR guys. We had a really good Ford Mustang. Like I said, we were able to drive through the field multiple times.”

“It’s one of those situations where it’s all about when the cautions come and we just missed it today. Going to Kansas, I feel like we got as good a racecar than anybody right now, which is encouraging. I hate how we have the best car and run fifth with it. Kind of the same thing we had last week at the Roval, but hopefully, at Kansas, we can put it all together.”