Ford Performance NASCAR: Dover 2 Qualifying

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Saturday, October 5, 2019

DRYDENE 400 | MENCS QUALIFYING

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS

4th – Kevin Harvick (P)

7th – Aric Almirola

10th – Ryan Blaney (P)

13th – Paul Menard

14th – Joey Logano (P)

15th – Daniel Suarez

16th – Brad Keselowski (P)

17th – Clint Bowyer (P)

19th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

21st – David Ragan

23rd – Matt Tifft

24th – Ryan Newman

28th – Michael McDowell

29th – Corey LaJoie

(P) Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Busch Beer All Harvick Ford Mustang – Qualified 4th

“I feel good after qualifying. I didn’t think that was going to be our strong suit and we got a good lap in there. Starting towards the front will be important. I think our car is really good in race trim.”

“This place wasn’t one of my favorites until I came to SHR. I think as you look at it, it has been a race track that from the very beginning we put a lot of focus on it to make it a better race track. From the very first time we came here we ran well as a group and fine tuned it from there. It is a place you have to have a lot of confidence in your car and they let me do that and it makes it a lot more fun.”

(P) Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Wurth Ford Mustang – Qualified 16th

“We made some improvements to our car from yesterday but we just missed it a little bit in some other areas. We start 16th and we will just have to work forward from there. We haven’t been particularly strong this weekend but I was encouraged by some of the things I felt in qualifying, so I am not totally sure what to expect tomorrow.”

ARE YOU DISCOURAGED STARTING 16TH HERE? “It is not the easiest to pass here, certainly. It is a tough round and these two races, a lot can happen, this one and talladega. I am trying not to read too much into it and just take it one race at a time.”

(P) Joey Logano, No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang – Qualified 14th

“That was not very good. I was expecting a lot more speed out of our car. The balance was off. Our car has a lot of potential in it, we just didn’t get it all out of it there.”

David Ragan, No. 38 MDS Transport Ford Mustang – Qualified 21st

“We made a real quick qualifying effort in practice. We spent most of our laps on Friday in race trim just trying to make some adjustments for the race and I didn’t know what to expect but picked up about a second from what I ran in practice. That was an okay lap. You always think if you had one more shot you would make a small adjustment and go do it again. I love this qualifying. A little bit of that was lost with the multi-round group qualifying. This is definitely more intense. All eyes are on you and you have to go get it done and you don’t have a second try.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang – Qualified 19th

“We were really loose. Yesterday we were a little tight in our qualifying run and we knew the track would gain grip and we would gain a lot of speed, we just didn’t have it tight enough. All in all we have been pretty happy with our Fastenal Ford Mustang for most of the weekend. We have not had the raw speed but our long run speed hasn’t been bad. We did some long runs yesterday in practice, mainly because I think the last two or three times here on the long run we have blown a right front tire. We made some long runs in practice to make sure we should be safe there. I think we have given up a little bit on the performance side of making sure we were a little conservative on the right front tires. We will see how it all shakes out. For as loose as we were I am happy with the speed.”

(P) – indicates NASCAR Playoff driver