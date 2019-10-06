Ford Performance NASCAR: Dover 2 Post Race Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Sunday, October 6, 2019

DRYDENE 400 | MENCS POST RACE

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

4th – Kevin Harvick (P)

10th – Clint Bowyer (P)

11th – Brad Keselowski (P)

12th – Paul Menard

14th – Daniel Suarez

16th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17th – Aric Almirola

22nd – Ryan Newman

24th – Michael McDowell

25th – Matt Tifft

27th – David Ragan

28th – Corey LaJoie

34th – Joey Logano (P)

35th – Ryan Blaney (P)

(P) Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Busch Beer All Harvick Ford Mustang – Finished 4th

“For us, we had a tight condition and just right off the bat we struggled with getting the front of our car to turn and we really just lacked overall grip for us. It was much different in the race today than it was in practice.”

DO YOU THINK THIS WAS A GOOD RACE FOR YOU GUYS? “I would say that luckily this is a good race track for us and we were able to grind out a good solid finish and get some stage points on a day when a lot of people had trouble.”

(P) Clint Bowyer, No. 14 ITsavvy Ford Mustang – Finished 10th

“We started 17th and finished 10th, I don’t know. It was hard to pass. Extremely hard to pass. Almost impossible. You had to have a really, really good car. It was just kind of a struggle out there all day long for us. Our ITsavvy Ford was about where we came out about where we ran. I am looking forward to Talladega though because you can certainly pass there.”

(P) Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Wurth Ford Mustang – Finished 11th

“We had an okay day. We held serve. We came into the weekend 19 points up and we leave 20 points up with two big races in front of us. If we can have a great day at Talladega it would be huge. We are due for another great run there.”

TWO OF YOUR TEAMMATES HAD ISSUES. WERE YOU NERVOUS? “Oh yeah. There was something going on. I don’t know what it was, that is for the smart guys that build and engineer the cars but it is certainly not good when you see your teammates breaking down.”

HOW HARD WAS IT TO PASS TODAY? “It was as hard as it typically is at Dover. We didn’t have the speed most of the weekend that we wanted to have.”

(P) Joey Logano, No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang – Finished 34th

YOU GOT OFF TO A ROUGH START, WHAT WAS WRONG WITH THE CAR? “Something back there wasn’t doing what it was supposed to do, so we had to fix that and we were 20-something laps down from there. You can’t make up 20 laps, that is for sure. Maybe you can get one or two back if things go right. It was a bummer. Things happen. I guess the good news is that I think we are the last one in right now. We definitely used our mulligan. We used the playoff points we accumulated, we just have to be perfect now. We have two really good race tracks coming up though. Talladega is arguably one of our best race tracks and I would say Kansas is as well. We just have to be perfect from here.”

SOUNDS LIKE HAMLIN IS UPSET WITH THE WAY YOU WERE RACING HIM NEAR THE END OF THE SECOND STAGE: “Well, the situation was that I had about four or five cars that it was possible for me to catch, which is five points. You tell me if it is worth it. I would say it is worth it and I have to go. I have to try to get those spots if I can get them. If some of those cars that were that slow out there and were going to be 20-something laps down, the pace we were running we were going to be within a lap or two of them. I had to race hard. I had to keep going.”

(P) – indicates NASCAR Playoff driver