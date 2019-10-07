Envision to Partner with David Ragan at Talladega

Leading Retail Design Agency Teams up with No. 38 Ford

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 7, 2019) – Envision USA – a full service retail experience agency that delivers transformational store designs, branded environments and digital experiences to some of North America’s best known brands – has joined forces with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and David Ragan for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 13.

For over 20 years, Envision has transformed environments to deliver experiences to some of the most recognizable companies across the country. Envision designs and delivers best-in-class store designs, branded environments, custom fixture programs, and digital experiences using a consistent and proven methodology that links strategy, design, production, installation and ongoing data/business intelligence services.

“Consumers today expect more: more choice, more information, more change and transformation,” said Carter Norris, Vice President of Envision. “Getting involved in NASCAR is a unique way to showcase what we can do to an audience that expects nothing less than the best. We’re excited to join David Ragan in his last race at Talladega as a full-time driver.”

“It’s great to have the folks at Envision on board with us this week,” said Ragan. “They are all about innovation and technology, which is something that resonates very strongly in our world. This is a great looking car and I’m excited to drive it on track.”

The No. 38 Envision Ford Mustang will make its debut at Talladega Superspeedway on Friday, Oct. 11 for practice. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega will air Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC and MRN.

For more information about Envision, visit www.envision.design.

About Envision

For over 20 years Envision has been at the forefront of innovative thinking and groundbreaking ideas by integrating design, delivery and technology solutions for many of the best-known brands on a global scale. With just over 95 employees located in our Miami, Toronto or satellite offices throughout North America our unique service offering enables us to seamlessly integrate design and technology into built environments and enhance the way people connect and interact with their environment creating memorable user interactions and experiences. Our clients have become accustomed to the value our solutions add through our 4 specialized practices delivered as One Integrated Agency: Strategy and Design; Digital Experiences; Manufacturing and Program Delivery; and Data Solutions.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Surface and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.