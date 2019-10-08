Silverado Headlight and Upgrade Options Technical Guide

How to Improve 2nd Generation Silverado Illumination – AmericanTrucks’ Tech Guides

PAOLI, Pa. (October 8th, 2019) – When it comes to truck lighting, the 2nd generation (2007-2015) Chevrolet Silverado gets the short end of the stick in terms of truck headlights. Owners of 2007-2015 Silverados do not have to suffer from lackluster lighting output due to inferior halogen bulbs. Advancements in lighting technology continue to provide alternatives to remedy dim Silverado headlights, such as LED’s, HID’s, and improved headlight housings.

To help Silverado owners identify and remedy this issue, the writers at AmericanTrucks (AT) have compiled their Silverado headlight upgrade technical guide, incorporating images, information, and video, to help all Chevy Silverado owners improve their visibility and the overall appearance of their trucks. Comprising information about Silverado’s stock lighting vs LED and HID, AT’s guide also details Silverado headlight housings as well as the differences between Halo, Chrome, and Black Housing Headlights.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/silverado-headlights-and-upgrade-options.html

