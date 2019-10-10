Schedules announced for 2020 ARCA season

The ARCA Menards Series officials announced today the 2020 race schedule as well as the ARCA Showdown schedule.
While there are a few notables that are no longer on the schedule, specifically Five Flags Speedway and Nashville, nothing major has really changed. But, there are a few additions to the schedule.
For the first time ever, ARCA will compete at ISM Raceway on the March 6 weekend for the second race on the schedule. Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has also been added to the series schedule along with Bristol Motor Speedway, Memphis International Raceway and Watkins Glen International. Otherwise, there are not many changes to the schedule other than a few new tracks added that bring a breath of fresh air to the series.
The Showdown follows the ARCA schedule that has 10 races. ISM Raceway, Salem Speedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lucas Oil Raceway, Elko Speedway, Iowa Speedway, WWT Raceway at Gateway, Watkins Glen, Bristol and the season finale at Memphis for the 10-race showdown.
“We are very proud of the quality of our 2020 schedule. There are many traditional ARCA Menards Series races blended with races that have been very strong components of what is now the ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “We are also working on the schedules for the East and West divisions, and we think our drivers, teams, and fans all over the country will be pleased with the way everything has come together.”
2020 ARCA Menards Series Schedule
Saturday, February 8- Daytona International Speedway
Friday, March 6- ISM Raceway
Sunday, April 19- Salem Speedway
Friday, April 24- Talladega Superspeedway
Thursday, May 21- Charlotte Motor Speedway
Friday, May 29- Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Friday, June 5- Michigan International Speedway
Thursday, June 18- Chicagoland Speedway
Thursday, June 25- Pocono Raceway
Friday, July 3- Lucas Oil Raceway
Saturday, July 11- Elko Speedway
Friday, July 17- Iowa Speedway
Saturday, August 1- WWT Raceway at Gateway
Friday, August 7- Madison International Speedway
Friday, August 18- Watkins Glen International
Sunday, Aug 23- Springfield Mile at Illinois State Fairgrounds
Saturday, Sept. 5- Magic Mile at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds
Thursday, Sept 17- Bristol Motor Speedway
Saturday, Sept 26- Memphis International Raceway
Friday, Oct 16- Kansas Speedway
2020 ARCA Showdown Schedule
Friday, March 6- ISM Raceway
Sunday, April 19- Salem Speedway
Friday, May 29- Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Friday, July 3- Lucas Oil Raceway
Saturday, July 11- Elko Speedway
Friday, July 17- Iowa Speedway
Saturday, Aug 1- WWT Raceway at Gateway
Friday, Aug 18- Watkins Glen International
Thursday, Sept 17- Bristol Motor Speedway
Saturday Sept 26- Memphis International Raceway
The TV Schedule has yet to be announced for these races, but for now, eight races are going to be seen on FOX Sports 1 and 2 while there will be 12 races on MAVTV.