Schedules announced for 2020 ARCA season

The ARCA Menards Series officials announced today the 2020 race schedule as well as the ARCA Showdown schedule.

While there are a few notables that are no longer on the schedule, specifically Five Flags Speedway and Nashville, nothing major has really changed. But, there are a few additions to the schedule.

For the first time ever, ARCA will compete at ISM Raceway on the March 6 weekend for the second race on the schedule. Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has also been added to the series schedule along with Bristol Motor Speedway, Memphis International Raceway and Watkins Glen International. Otherwise, there are not many changes to the schedule other than a few new tracks added that bring a breath of fresh air to the series.

The Showdown follows the ARCA schedule that has 10 races. ISM Raceway, Salem Speedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lucas Oil Raceway, Elko Speedway, Iowa Speedway, WWT Raceway at Gateway, Watkins Glen, Bristol and the season finale at Memphis for the 10-race showdown.

“We are very proud of the quality of our 2020 schedule. There are many traditional ARCA Menards Series races blended with races that have been very strong components of what is now the ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “We are also working on the schedules for the East and West divisions, and we think our drivers, teams, and fans all over the country will be pleased with the way everything has come together.”

2020 ARCA Menards Series Schedule

Saturday, February 8- Daytona International Speedway

Friday, March 6- ISM Raceway

Sunday, April 19- Salem Speedway

Friday, April 24- Talladega Superspeedway

Thursday, May 21- Charlotte Motor Speedway

Friday, May 29- Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Friday, June 5- Michigan International Speedway

Thursday, June 18- Chicagoland Speedway

Thursday, June 25- Pocono Raceway

Friday, July 3- Lucas Oil Raceway

Saturday, July 11- Elko Speedway

Friday, July 17- Iowa Speedway

Saturday, August 1- WWT Raceway at Gateway

Friday, August 7- Madison International Speedway

Friday, August 18- Watkins Glen International

Sunday, Aug 23- Springfield Mile at Illinois State Fairgrounds

Saturday, Sept. 5- Magic Mile at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Thursday, Sept 17- Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday, Sept 26- Memphis International Raceway

Friday, Oct 16- Kansas Speedway

2020 ARCA Showdown Schedule



Friday, March 6- ISM Raceway

Sunday, April 19- Salem Speedway

Friday, May 29- Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Friday, July 3- Lucas Oil Raceway

Saturday, July 11- Elko Speedway

Friday, July 17- Iowa Speedway

Saturday, Aug 1- WWT Raceway at Gateway

Friday, Aug 18- Watkins Glen International

Thursday, Sept 17- Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday Sept 26- Memphis International Raceway

The TV Schedule has yet to be announced for these races, but for now, eight races are going to be seen on FOX Sports 1 and 2 while there will be 12 races on MAVTV.