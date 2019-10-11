TEAM CHEVY AT TALLADEGA 2: Chris Buescher Breakout Session Highlights

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWDAY

1000BULBS.COM 500

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

OCTOBER 11, 2019

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 LOUISIANA HOT SAUCE CAMARO ZL1

WHAT DO YOU THINK IT’S GOING TO TAKE FOR YOU TO WIN HERE AT TALLADEGA?

“Survival. No crashes. Not for us, anyway. A good start. We are trying to figure out how to put both of us Buescher and Ryan Preece) in the best position at the end of the race. I think in the spring, we were in a really good spot. We were pushing Ryan and we got turned and it ruined our day but he was able to go up there and finish third, I think. So, we were in the right situation, just unfortunately you get turned around by someone. If you get rid of that part of it and put ourselves in that same position we presumably could have had a shot to win by having teammates there and they would have pushed when it came down to the end.”

A LOT OF TIMES TALLADEGA COMES DOWN TO HAVING TEAMMATES AND FRIENDS HELPING.

“Yes, it does.”

DO YOU HAVE ANY STRATEGY? TONY STEWART ALWAYS USED TO HANG IN THE BACK AND LET THE CRASHES HAPPEN.

“It’s changing a little bit. A lot more people are getting on board with it and then also, a lot of people are being a lot more conservative until the end. So, we’re coming to the end and there’s still a full field out there and then you’re trying to pass 40 cars versus planning on 20 wrecking out or being damaged. So, it’s a little harder to do that now. There’s still a lot of argument to be made for it and it’s definitely something to look at every time we come. We do feel like we have better speed in our cars this week.”

DENNY HAMLIN SAID THAT RACING NOW, THE DRIVERS ARE GETTING YOUNGER AND THE INFORMATION IS GETTING BETTER AND THAT’S WHY A LOT OF THEM ARE WINNING AND PROGRESSING WELL. WHAT’S YOUR OPINION ON THAT? THE INFORMATION GETS BETTER AND BETTER WITH EVERY RACE

“We definitely have a lot of info. I guess there’s a case to be made for it. I’m a little older than a lot so for me, I have no problem with getting rid of every bit of that SMT stuff and I did just fine with growing up without all that and could do it again. So, that probably does help at times. But sometimes, it also hurts if you’re trying to do stuff that you’re not used to or maybe not be your driving style. It can lead you down some wrong paths. Yeah, with all the information that we do get, a lot of it comes down to as simple as getting pictures of cars quickly throughout the race weekends and all that. That helps (with) just being able to get feedback and figure out what bumps are doing. So yeah, there’s a lot available to us and we’re able to make good use of it. But, at the same time, I remember a lot of racing without having any of that; and you’ve got to figure out how to drive these race cars (laughs).”

HOW MUCH OF A DIFFERENCE DO YOU SEE IN THE RULES PACKAGE AT THIS POINT OF THE SEASON?

“I think you come with a little better-informed decision. Whereas, at the beginning of the year, you’re kind of guessing at what you were looking for. For us, we stuck to a game plan and that probably cost us a good amount of qualifying speed, but worked really good, consistently. Now it’s been a matter of how to get a better qualifying without hurting the race side. And, that’s hard to do. The main thing that we’ve been looking at is just how to get drag out of the cars without sacrificing downforce. A lot of the this, coming back to the aero-side of things, you put yourself in the best spot to be ready to go during the race without giving away too much during qualifying.”

WHAT’S IT LIKE IN THE FINAL WEEKS OF BEING WITH JTG? ARE YOU STILL INCLUDED IN THE MEETINGS, ETC.? WHAT’S GOING ON THERE?

“Yeah, all good. It’s business as usual. We’ve been working hard at trying to finish out the season. We have six races left and there’s a lot of work left to be done. I’m still in on all the meetings and trying to figure out how to go faster and to give good feedback and how to make sure that everybody knows we’re putting in the effort to have a really good end of the season. We’ve had a really good year. So, that’s been awesome. Ryan has been able to build a lot of speed and comfort into a lot of these race tracks he’s been able to go to for the second time. We’re definitely getting to the point where we can start sharing a lot more. Not that we couldn’t all along, but it’s starting to overlap a little better. And that’s helpful as well. It just brings the whole ship up. So, it’s been good. We’re still working hard and still racing.”

