Cup Series race at Talladega postponed until Monday

Sunday afternoon NASCAR officially postponed the 1000bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway until Monday at 2 p.m. ET. due to heavy rains in the area and more to come.

Just 57 of the 188 laps were run with one stage completed. William Byron won the first stage followed by Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez as the top-10 finishers in Stage 1.

The race will be restarted where it left off following the completion of Stage 1. Drivers will be given the word to refire the engines and then can come down to make pit stops.

The remainder of the race can be seen on NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET and can be heard on MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Only one caution has flown so far and that was for the No. 52 of Spencer Boyd who came to a stop in Turn 1 on lap 36 during the running of green-flag pit stops.

Also prior to the red, Paul Menard stepped out of his car due to soreness from disc issues in his neck and ThorSport Truck Series driver Matt Crafton stepped in.

It’s the first time since April of 2008, where the Cup Series race at Talladega was rained out and pushed to Monday.

Current running order on lap 57/188