Cup Series race at Talladega postponed until Monday

By
Briar Starr
-
Photo by Stephanie McLaughlin for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Sunday afternoon NASCAR officially postponed the 1000bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway until Monday at 2 p.m. ET. due to heavy rains in the area and more to come.

Just 57 of the 188 laps were run with one stage completed. William Byron won the first stage followed by Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez as the top-10 finishers in Stage 1.

The race will be restarted where it left off following the completion of Stage 1. Drivers will be given the word to refire the engines and then can come down to make pit stops.

The remainder of the race can be seen on NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET and can be heard on MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Only one caution has flown so far and that was for the No. 52 of Spencer Boyd who came to a stop in Turn 1 on lap 36 during the running of green-flag pit stops.

Also prior to the red, Paul Menard stepped out of his car due to soreness from disc issues in his neck and ThorSport Truck Series driver Matt Crafton stepped in.

It’s the first time since April of 2008, where the Cup Series race at Talladega was rained out and pushed to Monday.

Current running order on lap 57/188

  1. William Byron
  2. Joey Logano
  3. Alex Bowman
  4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  5. Brad Keselowski
  6. Kyle Larson
  7. Jimmie Johnson
  8. Kurt Busch
  9. Ryan Blaney
  10. Daniel Suarez
  11. Matt DiBenedetto
  12. Kevin Harvick
  13. Clint Bowyer
  14. Denny Hamlin
  15. Kyle Busch
  16. Daniel Hemric
  17. David Ragan
  18. Chase Elliott
  19. Ryan Newman
  20. Aric Almirola
  21. Michael McDowell
  22. Austin Dillon
  23. Ty Dillon
  24. Bubba Wallace
  25. Ryan Preece
  26. Chris Buescher
  27. Parker Kligerman
  28. Matt Tifft
  29. Corey LaJoie
  30. Martin Truex Jr.
  31. Brendan Gaughan
  32. Landon Cassill
  33. Paul Menard (Matt Crafton is now in the car after the switch over)
  34. Austin Theriault, one lap down
  35. Erik Jones, one lap down
  36. Joey Gase, one lap down
  37. Ross Chastain, one lap down
  38. Reed Sorenson, two laps down
  39. Blake Jones, three laps down
  40. Spencer Boyd, 15 laps down

