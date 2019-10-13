Moffitt rebounds to top five finish after penalty

Brett Moffitt and his No. 24 GMS Racing team had their work cut out for them after he and his technical teammate Stewart Friesen were penalized for locking bumpers while leading. Moffitt was running his own race, while having help from Friesen in hopes of keeping the field behind them.

Once both were penalized, Moffitt and his teammate had to serve a pass-through penalty. With the help of a caution the Grimes, Iowa native was able to catch back up with the field to have one more shot.

Despite being penalized, Moffitt brought home the No. 24 CMR Construction and Roofing Chevy to a third place finish. Though he wasn’t overly happy with the finish or the penalty.

“It’s Talladega, that’s for sure,” Moffitt told MRN Radio. “I can’t thank everyone at GMS enough, we had really fast three Chevy Silverado’s and CMR, all the folks from CMR were here, which was exciting. I wish we could be in victory lane right now. Ultimately, we out pointed everyone in the playoffs and we now have a comfortable buffer. We’ll look forward to the next two races and try to win one. If not, we’ll try to make it to Homestead.”

When asked about the penalty, Moffitt wasn’t too pleased.

“I would love to see whatever clip they were calling. Everyone on TV could see, I was doing an extremely good job of hitting him and getting off of him three or four inches and then getting back to him. I guess we were stinking up the show and they wanted to make it interesting.”

Moffitt finished second in both stages and ultimately earned his 12th top five of the season. He maintains the championship points lead by +45.