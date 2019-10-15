GMS Racing NXS Kansas Preview

2019 Season Stats29 starts, 4 top-five’s and 15 top-10’s

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 223 this weekend at Kansas Speedway. This chassis has been ran four times this season by Nemechek. Twice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (start: 10th/finish: 2nd – Spring & start: 13th/finish: 8th – Fall), Charlotte Motor Speedway (start: 14th/finish: 12th) and at Kentucky Speedway (start: 11th/finish: 12th).

– Nemechek’s Fire Alarm Services Inc., scheme will sport pink in honor of breast cancer awareness. There will also be eight (8) ribbons displayed on the No. 23 to honor GMS employees and sponsors family and friends that are breast cancer survivors, fighters and those no longer with us.

“I am excited about heading to Kansas Speedway this weekend with the No. 23 group. Kansas holds a special place in my heart after collecting my first Xfinity Series win there in 2019 with Chip-Ganassi Racing. I enjoy the track a lot. After it was repaved in 2012 a lot of drivers were nervous that it would take a while to gain its characteristics back, but I feel like it has actually matured quite nicely and it widens out pretty well. We have a special pink FAS scheme this weekend in honor of breast cancer awareness and will have pink ribbons displayed on the car of sponsors and GMS family members names that are breast cancer survivors, fighters and those no longer with us. We are racing for a cause this weekend and it would be awesome to park those names in Victory Lane.”

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/

