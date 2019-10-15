Jeb Burton to Return to Niece Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway

STATESVILLE, N.C. (October 15, 2019) – Jeb Burton will make his second start with Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 26.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of one of these Niece Motorsports Chevrolets again,” said Burton. “Martinsville is certainly a very special track to me, and a place that I have a lot of experience, so I’m confident that we can turn that into a strong result.”

Burton’s debut with Niece Motorsports came earlier this season at Kentucky Speedway, behind the wheel of the No. 44 Alsco/State Water Heaters Chevrolet Silverado. In his 54th NGOTS start, Burton was able to earn his 20th top-10 in the series after starting 28th and finishing ninth.

The Virginia-native is no stranger to Martinsville; growing up racing late models at the ‘paper clip’. In addition, Burton has four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts, and seven NGOTS starts at Martinsville.

In his seven NGOTS starts at the half-mile track, Burton has earned one pole, which came in 2013. At a track where passing is tough and track position is paramount, Burton has qualified in the top-10 on four occasions. His best finish at the track is two third-place results, both coming in 2013.

The No. 44 Chevrolet will carry the Alsco, State Water Heaters and Puryear Tank Lines colors at Martinsville.

Alsco was the first to offer linen and uniform rental services when founder, George A. Steiner, transformed a Lincoln, Nebraska, towel delivery route into a thriving commercial linen business, now headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Alsco has been an industry pioneer since 1889, blazing the trail for the laundering and delivery of ready-to-wear uniforms, starting with aprons and then moving on to every type of workwear application imaginable. Alsco also invented the continuous roll towel dispenser and pioneered the use of on-site garment lockers.

State Water Heaters, a brand of State Industries, Inc., is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. State offers over 500 water heater products and has consistently developed new technologies to ensure longer product life.

Based in Ashland City, Tennessee, State has seven water heater manufacturing plants. Hundreds of distribution centers across the United States ensure efficient service to State’s national customer base of residential homeowners, wholesalers, contractors, and other members of the engineering community.

All State products are backed by customer technical support and durable tank and parts warranty.

Puryear Tank Lines has supported Burton dating back to the start of his late-model racing. Puryear Tank Lines is a third-generation, family-operated business, specializing in bulk tank delivery of LPG, butane, liquid asphalt, and bulk cement.

The NGOTS will visit Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 26 for the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200. The race will take the green flag at 1:30 p.m. ET, and will air on FS1, MRN and SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.