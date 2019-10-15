Kaulig Racing adds Ross Chastain as full-time driver of the No. 10 Chevrolet with Nutrien Ag Solutions for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

Lexington, N.C. – (October 15, 2019) – Kaulig Racing announced today its expansion to two full-time entries for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Ross Chastain, who will join Justin Haley. Nutrien Ag Solutions will serve as the primary sponsor for 23 races, riding along as the No. 10 team competes for the 2020 NXS Championship.

“Ross Chastain has it all – he’s competitive, he’s marketable, he’s all-around a great, blue-collar guy,” team owner Matt Kaulig said of his latest hire. “As a team, we couldn’t be more honored to land a driver like Ross. In just four races already this season, he’s not only helped advance our program, but he brought home this team’s very first win. Having him at Kaulig Racing next season, driving full-time, is a great gain for our organization.”

It was at Daytona International Speedway this past July that Chastain provided Kaulig Racing its first ever victory in the No. 16 Chevrolet. And with that, Kaulig Racing looks to further elevate Chastain and his winning ways with the team.

“Two of the most important things in my life are agriculture and racing,” Chastain commented. “Nutrien Ag Solutions is the best sponsor I could have ever asked for as it pertains to my family’s long history of farming. Matt (Kaulig), Chris (Rice) and all of Kaulig Racing gave me the opportunity to race this year when I really wasn’t sure I would ever get another winning opportunity in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. And, we won. Now, next year, we get to try to win more races and also compete for the championship.”

Nutrien Ag Solutions, one of the world’s agriculture retail leaders, will extend its partnership with Chastain and Kaulig Racing into 2020. Throughout the 2019 season, Nutrien Ag Solutions served as the primary sponsor for both Chastain and Elliott Sadler.

“Nutrien Ag Solutions is thrilled to continue our partnership with Ross Chastain and Kaulig Racing,” said Brent Smith, Vice President of Marketing + Innovation for Nutrien Ag Solutions. “Ross is a talented driver on the track and a great ambassador for our brand on his farm in Florida. He connects and resonates well with our growers and employees across North America. We look forward to seeing him on the track, at the farm with our growers, and in Victory Lane during the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.”

The crew chief for Chastain’s team and the 23 selected Nutrien Ag Solutions events will be announced at a later date.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.