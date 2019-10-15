Ryan Newman – Kansas II Advance

Team: No. 6 Roush Performance Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Hollywood Casino 400 – Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Kansas Speedway

· Newman will make his 28th Cup start at Kansas on Sunday. In 27 prior starts, Newman has an average finish of 18.7 with seven top-10 and three top-five finishes, along with one win.

· Newman’s win at the 1.5-mile track came back in 2003, a year in which he won eight races. In that event he started 11th and led the final 28 laps holding off Bill Elliott and Jeremy Mayfield for the victory.

· Prior to the win in 2003, Newman finished runner-up in each of his first two Cup races at the track (2001, 2002). He also finished inside the top-10 in 2010 (ninth), 2014 (sixth), 2015 (10th) and 2016 (seventh).

· Newman has an average starting position of 14.0 with nine starts inside the top-10.

· He also has one start at Kansas in the truck series, finishing second after starting fourth back in 2015.

Scott Graves at Kansas Speedway

· Graves has six MENCS races atop the pit box at Kansas with a best finish of seventh in 2017. He also finished 11th with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., back in 2013 after starting third.

· Graves also has three races as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series, finishing third with Daniel Suarez in 2016 and sixth with Chris Buescher in 2015.

Last Time at Kansas

Back in the spring race in May, Newman had driven inside the top-10 later in the race, before a pit road penalty forced him to eventually finish 23rd.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Kansas:

“Coming off an exciting finish at Talladega, we’re looking forward to getting back to Kansas this weekend for our second shot at it. Ricky showed some speed there in the spring and we’ve done a pretty good job of adapting to the package changes going back to tracks for a second time. We’re looking forward to the opportunity in our Roush Performance Ford.”

Recapping Talladega

in the sixth-closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history, Newman was just edged out at the line by 0.007 seconds by Ryan Blaney to finish second in his Wyndham Rewards Ford.

Driven for a Cause

Throughout the month of October, Roush Fenway Racing will show its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by running special pink numbers on its Ford Mustangs. In addition, Roush Fenway Fords will sport pink ‘Driven for a Cause’ ribbon decals on the C-Post all month long.