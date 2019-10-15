Stenhouse Jr – Kansas Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Kansas Speedway

Stenhouse has 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Kansas Speedway with an average starting position of 14.3 and average finishing position of 17.9.

Stenhouse knows how to get to victory lane at Kansas. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. overcame being two laps down with less than a 100 laps remaining to persevere to claim his sixth win of the 2012 NASCAR Xfinity season at Kansas Speedway.

Last time at Kansas

After the caution flag waved on lap 240, Stenhouse lined up in the third position for the final 27 lap shootout. With the restarts being dicey, Stenhouse dove to the bottom taking the lead with 19 laps remaining. While racing for position, Stenhouse made slight contact with the outside wall costing him a few positions.

When the final caution flag waved on lap 263 sending the race into overtime, Pattie called Stenhouse to pit-road for four tires, fuel, and to clear the fenders for the final shootout. Stenhouse lined up in the 13th position for the final restart and was able to pick up two positions in the final two laps to take the checkered flag in the 11th position.

Recapping Talladega

After leading 32 laps in the rain postponed 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. battled back to earn a ninth-place finish in his SunnyD Ford after sustaining damage while battling for the lead in typical three-wide superspeedway racing with eight laps remaining.

Fastenal Racing Fan Club

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its eighth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Kansas:

“We’re definitely looking forward to going back to Kansas. I felt like my rookie year we had a chance to win. We led 50 or 60 laps the first time we went, so it’s been a good race for us in the past. Earlier this year, being able to battle with the 9 and 88, take the lead there, it gives us some confidence that the package that we had was good, but it was still fresh in the season. I feel like the package, team to team, has evolved a lot and what you need in your race car to be fast at Kansas will be different than what we had there in the spring. We didn’t really manage the end of that race very well and gave up definitely a top-five finish, but, all in all, we’re excited to get back there.”