V-8 Supercharged RAM Rebel TRX CONFIRMED (VIDEO)

PAOLI, Pa. (October 15th, 2019) – In this episode of AmericanTrucks’ Truck News, host Adam Maqboul reports on the confirmation of the RAM Rebel TRX which is slated to hit production lines in the not too distant future. With the volume of photos and information leaking out, Adam dives deep to discuss RAM’s future “Off-road King”.

While RAM has not officially confirmed or announced powertrain details for their Rebel TRX, Adam deduces with great certainty that the new Rebel trim should come equipped with a variant of the 6.2L naturally aspirated Hellcat engine. Backed with data and information on RAM’s TRX prototype fleet, Adam speculates on the possibility of a supercharged Demon-equipped version of the Rebel TRX.

Judging from RAM’s official renderings, Adam postulates on improvements to the TRX’s body, brakes, exhaust, tires, and upgraded suspension with increased ride height. With more suspension travel and, hypothetically, more power output than the Ford Raptor, is the RAM Rebel TRX the new champion of the factory-equipped, Baja-ready trucks segment?

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/the-haul-ram-october2019.html

