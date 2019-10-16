JR Motorsports — NXS Kansas Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Kansas Speedway

RACE: Kansas Lottery 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019

Michael Annett

No. 1 Allstate Parts and Service Chevrolet

• Michael Annett kicks off the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs as the seventh seed, eight points behind fourth with three races to decide the round.

• Annett’s best NXS finish at Kansas is eighth in 2012.

• Kansas Speedway is a virtual twin to Chicagoland Speedway, where Annett finished third earlier this season.

• On 1.5-mile tracks so far this season, Annett’s average finish is a solid 7.0.

• The next top-five finish for Annett this season will tie his career-best mark in that category, set in 2012. At Dover two weeks ago, he was sixth and tied his season-high in top 10s.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT/TradeMark Nitrogen Camaro Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier enters the first race in the NXS Round of 8 as the fifth seed, just three points shy of the cutoff for the Championship 4.

• The Illinois native is currently riding a streak of five consecutive top-five finishes and 13 straight top-10 finishes dating back to Kentucky in July.

• In eight NXS starts at Kansas Speedway, Allgaier has two top fives, five top 10s, and a best finish of fifth (twice).

• This season on tracks measuring 1.5 miles in length, Allgaier has three top-five and four top-10 efforts. His best performance on a mile and-a-half track this year came at Charlotte in May when he finished second.

Ryan Truex

No. 8 Marquis Spa Chevrolet

• Ryan Truex returns to the No. 8 Chevrolet for the sixth time this season at Kansas.

• In five previous starts for JRM, Truex has recorded one top five and four top 10s with a best finish of second coming at ISM Raceway.

• Truex has scored a best finish of 10th in three previous starts at Kansas in the NXS.

• Truex has also earned a pair of top 10s in two previous starts in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series at Kansas.

• Through 29 races in 2019, the No. 8 Chevrolet has recorded six top fives and 20 top 10s.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 PUBG Mobile Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson heads into the Round of 8 as the eighth seed, 12 points behind the fourth and final cutoff position.

• Gragson will make his first NXS start at Kansas Speedway on Saturday.

• The Las Vegas native is a previous winner at the 1.5-mile speedway, going to Victory Lane after starting from the pole and leading 128 laps in the 2018 NGOTS event.

• In seven NXS starts on 1.5-mile tracks, Gragson has claimed a best finish of third, earned earlier this season in March at Las Vegas. Overall, Gragson has tallied two top fives and six top 10s.

Driver Quotes

“With the point differential we have in the Round of 8, there’s going to be a priority in getting as many stage points as you can these next three races. Winning is obviously the easiest way to get to Homestead and battle for the championship. You don’t have to win, but you have to be up in the top five and contending for a win or you’re not going to earn enough points to get in that way. My confidence in this No. 1 Allstate Parts and Service team is high, and we’re on a 1.5-mile track. My confidence on those tracks is very high as well, so we’ll go to Kansas and get it done there.” – Michael Annett

“I’m ready to get to Kansas and get the Round of 8 underway. This track wasn’t too kind to us last year, but I’m confident we can go back and rebound for a solid finish. Our mile-anda-half program is strong and we have a nice run of top-five finishes going for us. Our goal is to continue that positive momentum this weekend with our BRANDT/TradeMark Nitrogen Camaro and do what we can to get to Victory Lane and lock ourselves into the Championship 4.” – Justin Allgaier

“I’m really happy to get back behind the wheel of this No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend in Kansas with Marquis Spa. Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and everyone on this JR Motorsports team have given me a great car each time out this year and hopefully we will be just as quick this weekend. It’s going to be a fun day on Saturday and I can’t wait to get there.” – Ryan Truex

“Kansas is such a fun track to race on. We were able to get the win there last year in the Truck Series after winning the pole and I feel really confident that we will unload with that same kind of speed with our PUBG Mobile Chevrolet this weekend. We’ve kept this momentum on our side through the first round of the playoffs and hopefully we can keep that going on Saturday and put ourselves in a really good position as the final four gets closer. I’m ready to get going and go fight for a chicken dinner.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates

• JRM at Kansas: In 32 NXS starts in the Land of Oz, JRM has scored 10 top fives and 17 top 10s, with a best finish of second occurring in 2014 with Kevin Harvick and 2016 with Elliott Sadler. Last season, JRM left Kansas with two top-five finishes from playoff drivers Sadler and Tyler Reddick.

• JRM in the Round of 8: Since the elimination format began for the NASCAR playoffs in 2016, JR Motorsports has claimed one win, 10 top fives and 15 top 10s in the Round of 8. In 2017, William Byron and the No. 9 team earned the victory at ISM Raceway after starting from second and leading 17 laps en route to the checkered flag.

