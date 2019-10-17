Chastain Returns to Kaulig Racing at Kansas Speedway, Seeking Second Win of the Season

Ross Chastain Notes:

Four-Career Starts at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Best NXS Start at Kansas Speedway: 20th (2016)

Best NXS Finish at Kansas Speedway: 13th (2016)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Kansas Speedway: 9th (2016)

Best Finish at Kansas Speedway: 9th (2016)

Quote:

“What’s up, guys. Ross here. I’m back in the Kaulig Racing car. I can’t wait to get to Kansas this weekend in the Nutrien Ag Solutions No. 10 (Chevy). We’ve had an awesome year so far. We’ve looking to build on our mile-and-a-half program though – I need some rear grip. Chris Rice and the boys, I know they’re working hard to dial it in, and we’ll see what we got this Saturday. Y’all tune in.”

