Front Row Motorsports heads to Kansas with Love’s Travel Stops and Louis Kemp Crab Delights

Michael McDowell on Kansas

16 Starts

Best Finish: 13th

“We’ve seen that a lot can happen on mile-and-a-half tracks so far this season, so I think we’ll be able to take a lot of those learnings and observations and apply them at Kansas this week. Track position is important anywhere, but it’s particularly important at Kansas, where restarts are pretty chaotic. We have Prime, Inc on our car this week as part of our Love’s Travel Stops program, and I’m confident that we’ll be able to get a strong finish for our partners.”

Matt Tifft on Kansas

1 Start

Best Finish: 21st

“We had a solid run at Kansas in the spring, so I’m ready to get back there and see where we can make improvements on our performance. Similar to Texas, there are a lot of lanes and you can run almost anywhere around the track. It will be a little different as a day race, rather than the night race that we saw before, but I’m looking forward to getting a good result for our partners at Louis Kemp Crab Delights in their last race of the season with us.”

David Ragan on Kansas

21 Starts | 1 Top-10

Best Finish: 8th

“We’ve been able to run pretty well as an organization in our mile-and-a-half program and I think the extra effort shows. At Kansas specifically, dirty air is a real challenge, but it helps that you can try to run a different line than the car in front of you in the corner. This week, we’ve got a special tribute to Ned Yost on our No. 38 Ford, who recently retired from managing the Kansas City Royals. I’m excited to hit the track with him on the car.”