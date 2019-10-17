Roush Fenway Returns to the Heartland

Roush Fenway returns to The Sunflower State this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) makes its second trip to Kansas Speedway. Jack Roush has sent nine RFR cars to victory lane at the 1.5-mile track, four of which were Cup victories.

Kansas Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 20 | 2:30 p.m. ET

NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Roush Performance Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Follow the Yellow Brick Road

Overall, Roush Fenway has started 165 races across the MENCS, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series (NGOTS), earning a total of nine wins, 41 top-five finishes, 75 top-10 finishes and has an overall average finish of 14.4.

Winning at Kansas

Roush Fenway swept both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and MENCS races at Kansas in the fall of 2012 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Matt Kenseth. Stenhouse became the sixth driver to win at the track for the organization via his Xfinity victory.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin earned Roush Fenway’s first MENCS win at Kansas in 2005 and former driver Greg Biffle bested the 1.5-mile track in 2007 and 2010. Roush Fenway’s first overall win at Kansas came in 2002 via Jeff Burton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Three drivers (Jon Wood in 2003, Carl Edwards in 2004 and Erik Darnell in 2007) have won in the NGOTS at Kansas for Roush Fenway.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 96 MENCS races at Kansas, recording four victories, 20 top-five finishes, 35 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 15.9 and has led 955 laps. Kenseth earned the most recent victory at Kansas in the fall of 2012.

Where They Rank

· Ryan Newman ranks 14th in points entering Kansas Speedway.

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., is 21st in points with five races left.

Roush Fenway Kansas Wins

2002 Burton NXS

2003 Wood Truck

2004 Edwards Truck

2005 Martin Cup

2007 Biffle Cup

2007 Darnell Truck

2010 Biffle Cup

2012-2 Kenseth Cup

2012 Stenhouse NXS