Roush Fenway Returns to the Heartland

Roush Fenway returns to The Sunflower State this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) makes its second trip to Kansas Speedway. Jack Roush has sent nine RFR cars to victory lane at the 1.5-mile track, four of which were Cup victories.
Kansas Speedway
Sunday, Oct. 20 | 2:30 p.m. ET
NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90
· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Roush Performance Ford Mustang
· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang
Follow the Yellow Brick Road
Overall, Roush Fenway has started 165 races across the MENCS, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series (NGOTS), earning a total of nine wins, 41 top-five finishes, 75 top-10 finishes and has an overall average finish of 14.4.
Winning at Kansas
Roush Fenway swept both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and MENCS races at Kansas in the fall of 2012 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Matt Kenseth. Stenhouse became the sixth driver to win at the track for the organization via his Xfinity victory.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin earned Roush Fenway’s first MENCS win at Kansas in 2005 and former driver Greg Biffle bested the 1.5-mile track in 2007 and 2010. Roush Fenway’s first overall win at Kansas came in 2002 via Jeff Burton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Three drivers (Jon Wood in 2003, Carl Edwards in 2004 and Erik Darnell in 2007) have won in the NGOTS at Kansas for Roush Fenway.
Tale of the Tape
Roush Fenway has started 96 MENCS races at Kansas, recording four victories, 20 top-five finishes, 35 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 15.9 and has led 955 laps. Kenseth earned the most recent victory at Kansas in the fall of 2012.
Where They Rank
· Ryan Newman ranks 14th in points entering Kansas Speedway.
· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., is 21st in points with five races left.
Roush Fenway Kansas Wins
2002 Burton NXS
2003 Wood Truck
2004 Edwards Truck
2005 Martin Cup
2007 Biffle Cup
2007 Darnell Truck
2010 Biffle Cup
2012-2 Kenseth Cup
2012 Stenhouse NXS
Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles
96 4 20 35 2 24676 955 16.7 15.9 37014
50 2 14 28 3 9699 383 12.9 12.9 14548.5
19 3 7 12 0 3059 229 9.9 11.0 4588.5
165 9 41 75 5 37434 1567 14.8 14.4 56151