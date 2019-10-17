Save Money on Insurance with a Tight Budget

Have you ever thought about saving $50 or more on your auto insurance each month? You cannot eliminate car insurance from your budget because it is mandatory by law in all but just one state. You can, however, use these helpful strategies that can get your automobile premiums lowered and put money back in your pocket. With these useful tips below, you can get the savings you deserve today. Once you are ready, just go for a no-obligation rate quote online.

1. Get a Car that is Cheap to Insure

When you purchase an automobile, there are several things you need to consider including the cost, maintenance and the price of insuring it. If you want to get your premiums lower, then get a car that is cheaper to insure. Even if you pay $1,000 more for the vehicle, you can easily make up that amount with lower insurance costs. In general, stay away from high-performance cars like Porsches and Corvettes. While these automobiles are fun to drive, they can cost a small fortune to insure. The faster your car is in most cases, the higher the bill will be. Next, stay away from premium vehicles that are costly to repair like Jaguars.

Some exotic cars have pure aluminum bodies that are extremely expensive to fix. Automobile insurers will factor these repair or replacement costs into the cost of your premiums. You will end up paying in some instances double the cost for insurance to a comparable, less costly vehicle. You will pay significantly less for boring automobiles like the VW Jetta or Subaru Forester. While these autos might not be as fast or fun, they are safe and will save you money on auto insurance. If you are on a tight budget, you surely want car insurance buy now pay later, but just a few companies offer that option today.

2. Do not Purchase a Vehicle that is on the Annual Top 10 Most Stolen List

For those who are in the market for a used or new car, you should first check the annual top 10 vehicle theft list. You should then stay away from all of the cars on the list if you want to get lower insurance prices. For the last decade, the Honda Accord and Civic have been in the top 3 almost every year, this is because thieves have such an easy time reselling them. Older Honda models are often worth less than $5,000, making a possible jail sentence, if caught, unlikely. Most people think that high-end cars like BMWs are in the target of thieveries the most, this is not true.

Thieves most often target foreign-made cars like Honda Civic because they are easy to steal, and there is an enormous overseas market for these automobiles. In 2018, the Audi, BMW and Lexus brands all made the top 10 list of the least stolen cars. Consider getting a used Audi that has depreciated 70% or more if you are on a tight budget. You will have an exotic ride that is fun to drive and cheap to insure. Nowadays almost everyone has the chance to buy now pay later car insurance.

Nowadays, almost everyone has the chance to buy now pay later car insurance.

3. If you have an older Automobile, reduce your Coverage and Save

Do you have comprehensive coverage on your older vehicle that has depreciated more than 65% since you purchased it? If so, you might want to think about getting rid of this more expensive protection. Why pay an extra $700 or $900 a year in insurance when the vehicle might be worth just $3,000 or less? It might make more sense financially to save that money and invest it.

You could then buy liability coverage for the state minimums and reduce your premium cost. It is possible to buy this primary insurance for $29 a month in some areas for qualified drivers. If you are ever in an at-fault accident and your car is totaled, you will likely have the money already saved up. You can get customized automobile quotation from access auto insurance in just five short minutes.

4. Select a Higher Deductible and Save

Did you know it is possible to save 10% or more on car insurance just by raising the deductible? the easiest way to save and still get adequate automobile coverage is this one. If you want to save the most, consider a deductible of $1,000, this will lower your premiums quite a bit, but remember to set aside this amount in the unfortunate event you end up in a crash and file an insurance claim.

5. Drive less and Get Cheaper Auto Insurance

Insurers calculate your rates in large part based on the risk you pose of getting involved in an accident. The more you drive, the more you are exposed to the possibility of a crash. On the contrary, the less you drive, the less likely you are to get involved in any incident. Just by driving less than 1,000 miles monthly, you can save 10% or even more with most insurers. It might mean making some lifestyle changes, like not taking as many long drives or even hooking up with ride-sharing services to work, but you will save a lot on coverage each year.

6. Bundle All your Automobiles and Home together with one Insurer

One of the best insurance tips is to combine your cars and property with one company; this makes sense for several reasons. The first is you can get huge discounts of 10% or more. The second is you will save much time by dealing with just one insurer and one bill. Having your insurance simplified will make your life easier and make claim processing even faster. Praetorianauto.com, an insurance company located in the heart of New York, provides customers with quick and easy ways to get home and auto insurance quotes online.

7. Find the Best Rates on the Web

Do you know that most people find the best auto insurance deals online? This is because insurers know people start their buying process on the internet. To get the best rate, let the company do all the hard work for you. If you want to match up to ten companies, just apply for a fast-online quote. You will even get full credit for any discounts you qualify for like military or good driver. Get going today and see how much you can save when you apply for very cheap car insurance no deposit.