TEAM PENSKE AND PIRTEK TEAM UP FOR NASCAR CUP SERIES PARTNERSHIP IN 2020

Fluid Power Systems Provider Extends Partnership with New Multi-Year Agreement

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 17, 2019) – Team Penske and PIRTEK, the leader in hydraulic and industrial hose replacement service, today announced a multi-year partnership that will bring PIRTEK’s familiar blue and yellow colors to the NASCAR Cup Series as a primary sponsor with Brad Keselowski and the No. 2 Ford Mustang for two races during the 2020 season.

The new agreement builds on the existing relationship between PIRTEK and Team Penske that includes primary sponsorship of the team’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) program over the last two seasons. The PIRTEK colors will adorn the No. 2 for the first time at Dover International Speedway the first weekend in May, along with the final race of the regular season in August at Daytona International Speedway.

“We value the relationship with PIRTEK and the company has been a big part of our team across several of our racing programs,” said Roger Penske. “We are excited to welcome PIRTEK to our NASCAR Cup Series program with Brad (Keselowski) and the No. 2 Ford team next season and we hope to continue to build on the partnership with PIRTEK for the future.”

PIRTEK is the leader in onsite hydraulic and industrial hose-replacement service. There are now 90 PIRTEK franchises and a fleet of Mobile Service Vehicles throughout the country. Globally, PIRTEK has more than 400 locations and 2,000 Mobile Service Vehicles in 23 countries, all providing 24/7 service with a one-hour onsite ETA.

“Moving into the NASCAR Cup Program is a huge step for the PIRTEK brand in the United States. The opportunity to partner with Team Penske, a world-class organization and an iconic brand in motor sports is significant to our franchise network,” said PIRTEK USA CEO, Kim Gubera. “We are especially thrilled to have Brad Keselowski represent us in the No. 2 PIRTEK Ford Mustang as we appreciate his values on and off the track.”

PIRTEK has been a valued partner in the Penske organization for several years, working with several Penske Corporation businesses, as well as the DJR Team Penske program that competes in the Virgin Australian Supercars Championship. PIRTEK and Team Penske first announced a NASCAR Xfinity Series partnership in 2018 and the companies have continued building their relationship with PIRTEK serving as both a primary and associate sponsor for the No. 22 and No. 12 NXS Team Penske Fords this season.

With an increased role in the NASCAR Cup Series next season, PIRTEK will continue to expand its marketing and promotional opportunities through the Team Penske NASCAR program, including at-track hospitality and social/digital engagement with the team.

“It’s important for quality companies to build and enhance their involvement with our team and we’re excited to see PIRTEK grow with Team Penske,” said Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. “PIRTEK has helped build their brand with our team and we have seen their efforts pay off. It will be great to see the company expand to our NASCAR Cup program in 2020. That blue and yellow PIRTEK Ford will really stand out on the track and I can’t wait to represent them next year.”

ABOUT PIRTEK

PIRTEK USA provides the fastest hydraulic hose replacement and industrial hose repair service with onsite mobile and service centers throughout the United States. Our ETA 1-hour on-site hose service, available 24/7, is a simple solution that minimizes equipment downtime and eliminates the need for our customers to leave their job site or facility to locate new hydraulic hoses and hydraulic fittings. We’ll Keep You Operating! www.pirtekusa.com

ABOUT TEAM PENSKE

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 540 major race wins, over 620 pole positions and 36 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 53-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. Team Penske currently competes in the NTT IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.