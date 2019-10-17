Weekend Schedule for Kansas

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Kansas Speedway this weekend. It will be the third race in the Playoffs Round of 12 and will trim the field from 12 to eight drivers who will be eligible to move forward and compete for the championship. Chase Elliott is the defending race winner.

Kansas is the first race in the Xfinity Series Round of 8. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is the top seed heading into the Kansas Lottery 300. John Hunter Nemechek returns as the defending race winner at the 1.5-mile track.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, October 18

3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – NBCSN/MRN

4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m.: Cup Series first Practice – NBCSN/MRN

5:05 p.m. – 5:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – NBCSN

7:05 p.m. – 7:55 p.m. Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN/MRN

Saturday, October 19

12:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – No TV -NBC Sports App

1:35 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – NBCSN/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

3 P.M.: Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles) – NBCSN/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, October 20

2:30 PM Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 (Stages 80/160/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles) – NBCSN/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio