Kansasland – Kansas Speedway – Race Advance

Event: Hollywood Casino 400

Venue: Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, KS)

Format: Three Stages – Stages End: Lap 80, 160, 267 = 400.5 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Sunday, October 20 at 2:30 PM ET on NBC

Not only is Corey LaJoie and the Go Fas Racing team headed to Kansas this weekend, they’re bringing along extra recognition for the Sunflower State, with their sponsorship from Kansasland Tire and Service Ford.

Kansasland and Go Fas Racing announced the partnership earlier this week for the Hollywood Casino 400.

Kansasland is your Kansas headquarters for tires and wheels, automotive services and commercial/farm services.

The company boasts over 40 locations across five states, including 25 locations in the state of Kansas. It now ranks among the top-40 independent tire companies in North America and services over 5,000 customers in its varied operations daily.

With the yellow and blue Kansasland colors on board the No. 32 Ford Mustang, Corey LaJoie will look to build off of his momentum at Talladega Superspeedway.

After the remainder of the race was delayed to Monday at the conclusion of Stage One due to rain, LaJoie rallied to his second top-10 finish of the season and the second-best finish of his career, a seventh-place result. Both of his career-best finishes of sixth and seventh have come this season behind the wheel of the No.32 Ford for Go Fas Racing.

The 28-year-old driver started 16th and finished 22nd at Kansas Speedway in May, earning his best finish at the 1.5-mile track. This weekend’s start will mark his sixth at the Kansas City track.

With a 24 point lead over Matt Tifft and the No.36 team, and a 26 point lead over veteran David Ragan and their No.38 group, the Go Fas Racing team focuses on strengthening their points gap in the final five races.

Visit Kansasland.TheTireStore.com to learn more and catch the Kansasland Ford in the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, October 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

LaJoie on the upcoming weekend at Kansas Speedway:

“We’ve already had a great week working with the folks from Kansasland Tire and we’re looking forward to having their group out at the track this weekend. We had a very strong points week last week and if we can continue to block and tackle this Sunday, we can continue to stay ahead of those behind us. We had a really strong run at Kansas earlier in the season and if we can continue to capitalize on the chaos of the NASCAR Playoffs, we can position ourselves in a good spot to finish out the 2019 season.”

LaJoie MENCS career highlights at Kansas Speedway:

Starts: 5

Best Finish: 22nd (2019)

Average Start: 29.8

Average Finish: 26.8

In the Rearview Mirror: 1000Bulbs.com 500

Corey LaJoie earned his career-best finish at Talladega by finishing seventh in the No. 32 Visone RV / Wildcat Adventure Park Ford. The result also marked the second-best finish of his career in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. LaJoie clocked in at 4th-quick for the first practice session, and would eventually qualify 33rd for the 500-mile contest.

Early in the 55-lap first stage, the Charlotte, NC native gained five positions while preserving the No. 32 from the chaotic lead draft. After a scheduled pit stop and a caution for the No. 52, LaJoie would line up in 32nd for the restart with just 15 laps to go in Stage One. As the rain gradually became heavier and the green-and-white checkered flag flew for Stage One, the Visone RV Ford would finish 30th and the balance of the race would be postponed to the following day.

Twenty-four hours later, the green flag would fly to resume the race and LaJoie would pick up in 33rd after service on pit road. As the run ensued, LaJoie would climb to 26th with 22 laps to go in Stage Two. Subsequently, with guidance from temporary spotter, Steve Barkdoll, the 28-year-old would be forced to serve a pass-through penalty after being called to pit road for an unscheduled stop due to blowing a tire as a result of overshooting pit road entry. After a four tire stop, the Roush-Yates powered Mustang would be scored a lap down and in contention to race for the free-pass position. As the action ramped up in the main pack triggering a multi-car crash, LaJoie would escape unscathed. Electing to take the wave-around under the caution, LaJoie would be back on the lead lap for the restart, but without service, setting the team up to have to make a green-flag stop in the next 10 laps. Luckily, a caution quickly came out allowing the driver to pit under caution and stay on the lead lap.

Crew chief Randy Cox and the No. 32 team would continue to follow their plan to play it safe, aware of how quickly disaster can strike at the 2.66-mile superspeedway with 38 laps to go. The ‘Big One’ would strike again soon after and LaJoie would manage to maneuver through unharmed as oodles of competitors suffered damage. The break allowed the team to pit for four Goodyear tires and Sunoco fuel after concern of flat-spotting the tires in an effort to avoid the ravaging demolition.

Over the final 10 laps at Talladega, LaJoie would yet again escape the adversity of another ‘Big One’, advancing the No. 32 to the 10th position. The third-generation racer would make his final stop, setting him back to 13th for the three-lap shootout to the checkered flag. The Visone RV machine would forge ahead to finish seventh, the team’s second-best finish of the 2019 season.

————————————————————–

About Our Team

About Kansasland:

Kansasland is your Kansas headquarters for tires and wheels, automotive services, and commercial/farm services. Our team keeps you rolling at 25 locations in Kansas (and 45 stores total across five states). If it’s time to change tires, we stock a large selection of tires from major brands like Goodyear, Kelly, and Mastercraft to name a few. Looking for an automotive repair and maintenance center? Schedule an appointment today. From an oil change and brake repair to wheel alignments and roadside assistance, we have you covered.

Visit your nearest Kansasland tire & auto repair shop today in Andover, Salina, Goodland, Derby, Emporia, Liberal, Hutchison, Wichita, Garden City, Fredonia, Topeka, Park City, Clay Center, Concordia, Norton, Great Bend, Hays, or Pittsburg, Kansas. We look forward to serving you.

Get Corey LaJoie Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @coreylajoie on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Corey a “like” on Facebook – “@CoreyLaJoieRacing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.coreylajoieracing.com .

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.