Toyota Racing Kansas MENCS Post-Qualifying Report

MENCS Post-Qualifying Report – Kansas Speedway

Martin Truex Jr. leads Toyota at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (October 19, 2019) – Martin Truex Jr. leads Toyota with an 11th-place starting position for tomorrow’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Kansas Speedway.

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Report

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Kansas Speedway – October 19, 2019

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, Daniel Hemric*

2nd, David Ragan*

3rd, Ryan Blaney*

4th, Brad Keselowski*

5th, Kyle Larson*

11th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

18th, KYLE BUSCH

20th, ERIK JONES

23rd, DENNY HAMLIN

27th, MATT DiBENEDETTO

32nd, PARKER KLIGERMAN

39th, JOEY GASE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 11th

Does the starting position matter?

“We are 11th, which is a lot better than we expected. We have a good starting spot, probably better than we expected. Hopefully that’s not a bad thing. Generally, we don’t run good unless we start like 20th. So I’m a little nervous.”

ERIK JONES, No. 20 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 20th

How was your qualifying lap?

“It was alright. It was kind of where we expected. Not a whole lot you can do here, but I feel like the Reser’s Camry is pretty good in race trim. We focused a lot on that yesterday. I feel like we have it pretty good, pretty close, pretty good in traffic.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Office Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 23rd

How do you look at this race?

“I felt like we were pretty good yesterday. I thought our car drove really well. We were pretty good compared to the field. I’m looking forward to it.”

MATT DiBENEDETTO, No. 95 Toyota Express Maintenance Toyota Camry, Leavine Family Racing

Starting Position: 27th

Talk about the difference between qualifying and racing here at Kansas.

“It’s completely different. In qualifying, that’s more up to the speed of the car, the team’s work. I can just go out there and shift through the gears and hold it to the floor and be smooth on the wheel. It’s kind of like Daytona qualifying now. Totally different than it used to be. But racing, totally different story. It’s got to handle well. When we first started practice, I thought I was going to crash every lap. It was really, really loose. You have to work on it handling well. The cars that may not qualify well, can race really well, so you just don’t know.”

PARKER KLIGERMAN, No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota Camry, Gaunt Brothers Racing

Starting Position: 32nd

What are you looking forward to tomorrow?

“Our Gaunt Brothers Racing team has worked really hard. We weren’t great in practice, but with us being a part-time team, we have to use track time for our advantage. We kind of do some science experiments, that’s the best way to put it. Yesterday was full of science experiments. We don’t know where we stack up. I think for us, we have been fully focused on knowing that things that we need to do better as a team car wise and aero wise. The only way we are going to get better is putting it on the race track. Our Toyota Camry was really loose yesterday, hopefully, we got rid of some of that looseness. If we get in the race and it’s a little bit tighter, I think we can have a solid day.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit ToyotaNewsroom.com.