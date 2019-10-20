RCR Post Race Report – Hollywood Casino 400

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Roland Chevrolet Team Earn 20th-Place Finish at Kansas Speedway

Finish: 20th

Start: 9th

Points: 23rd

“Man, what a day. I was excited about our top-10 starting position, but we were just way too loose to start the race and lost a lot of positions. We ended up falling one lap down to the leader and struggled all day to earn our lap back. Crew chief Danny Stockman called for a lot of adjustments but no matter how many my crew made, we just never got a solid feel for the handling of the Roland Chevrolet. In the closing laps, we had to make a last-minute pit stop for tires after we got a flat from a multi-car incident. We were able to still finish in the top 20, and I’m really proud of everyone at RCR and ECR for working so hard all weekend.”-Austin Dillon

Daniel Hemric and No. 8 Caterpillar Team Start on the Pole and Lead Laps Before Late-Race Wreck at Kansas Speedway

Finish: 31st

Start: 1st

Points: 26th

“That’s an unfortunate ending to our day at Kansas Speedway for our No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. We had a fast Chevrolet this weekend, and it was really special to earn our first pole award as a group at Kansas. I was hoping once the green flag dropped we’d be able to set sail, lead laps and be in contention for the win. Unfortunately, our Caterpillar Chevrolet was just a little tricky to balance today. I needed more rear grip throughout most of the day, but never got it to where I could run both the top and bottom grooves like I wanted to. On the first attempt at a late-race restart, it all just happened so fast on the frontstretch and before I knew it, the No. 41 was turned down in front of me and we made contact. We were making up good positions before that and would have come away with a decent finish, but we’ll just refocus on Martinsville Speedway next week and try again.”-Daniel Hemric