Boyd Turns Talladega Win into Sponsorship Gold with ORORO ® Heated Apparel

Concord, NC (October 21, 2019) – Fresh off the first win of his NASCAR career, Spencer Boyd is proud to announce a new partnership with ORORO ® Heated Apparel. ORORO’s mission is to empower everyone to never again let the weather dictate their outfits with quality and affordable heated apparel.

“It was a crazy week,” reflects Boyd. “There were a lot of media appearances and just as many sponsorship calls. One of those calls was with Mark from ORORO and we were able to put a primary sponsorship at Martinsville together. With fall finally here and winter around the corner, I could think of no better sponsor than the most trusted heated apparel brand in the USA.”

‘Don’t let your life be dictated by a thermometer’ – ORORO wants to enable everybody to ‘Challenge the Climate’ with ORORO® battery heated apparel line for both men and women. ORORO’s 2019-20 product line-up includes heated vests, fleeces, jackets, hoodies, parka and gloves. With built-in safe carbon fiber heating elements powered by Lithium-ion batteries for up to 10 hours of working hours, ORORO® Heated Apparel is perfect for staying toasty without the layers in any season.

Mark H., Co-Founder of ORORO commented, “We grew up in the Midwest just like Spencer. The weather is always changing there so we wanted to create something that made staying warm and comfortable easier. We saw Spencer’s win and thought he would be a great spokesperson for our brand. Plus, didn’t it snow at a Martinsville race recently? I invite all NASCAR fans to leave the layers at home and use BOYD20 for 20% off ORORO heated clothing at www.ororowear.com for a more comfortable race weekend.”

The 24 year old race winner is looking to take the momentum from Talladega and turn it into redemption at Martinsville. The No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado was plagued by engine issues at the spring race at the famed paperclip earlier this year. “I like this race track a lot,” says Boyd. “I grew up racing on short tracks. I’ve got a new sponsor. There’s a win sticker on my truck. It’s going to a great weekend in Martinsville, VA.”

The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday October 26, 2019 will mark the first appearance in NASCAR for ORORO ® Heated Apparel. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race can be seem live on FS1 or heard on the Motor Racing Network or Sirius XM Radio Channel 90 beginning at 12:30pm ET.