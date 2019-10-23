New ‘Thrill Zone’ will get fans up close to the NASCAR action at AMS

HAMPTON, Ga. (Oct. 23, 2019) – NASCAR fans will be able to hear the roar, feel the rush, and see the exciting action like never before at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2020.

That’s because all ticket holders will get access to a brand new “Thrill Zone” located at the exit of turn four in front of the Petty Grandstands. The Thrill Zone puts fans just feet away from the racing surface where NASCAR’s best will be sliding off the banking and onto the frontstretch – and it’s available free of charge to ticket holders.

“Nothing stimulates the senses like a NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and our new Thrill Zone takes that to a whole new level,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Standing just a few steps from the track, the raw sights and sounds of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend will be more visceral than ever for our fans.”

The Thrill Zone is the eighth fan enhancement announced as part of the Speedway’s 20 in 20 Initiative, which will see 20 individual improvements made to increase the value and fan enjoyment of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR weekend on March 13-15, 2020.

About the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend features three days packed full of NASCAR action.

The Atlanta NASCAR Weekend begins with Cup Series qualifying on Friday, March 13 and continues with the Gander Outdoors Truck Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series doubleheader on Saturday, March 14. All of this leads to the main event: the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday, March 15.

Tickets for the 2020 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 can be purchased by contacting Atlanta Motor Speedway at 770-946-4211, 877-9-AMS-TIX or by visiting www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.