Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Martinsville II

The Paperclip On Deck for Roush Fenway

Roush Fenway Racing makes heads to The Commonwealth this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) returns to Martinsville Speedway for 500 miles of racing at The Paperclip. RFR has visited victory lane six times at the famed .526-mile track including four times in the Cup series.

Martinsville Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 27 | 3 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Blue Bird Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Mustang

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Roush Fenway has earned four Grandfather Clocks at Martinsville with former drivers Mark Martin (two), Jeff Burton and Kurt Busch. Roush Fenway most recently went to victory lane with Busch in Oct. 2002.

Rock Around the Clock

Roush Fenway had its overall most-successful outing at Martinsville in the spring of 2002 when it placed all four of its cars inside the top 10 with drivers Martin, Burton, Busch and Matt Kenseth.

Closing Time

Roush Fenway earned a one-two finish in the April 9, 2000 event at Martinsville with former drivers Martin and Burton. Martin paced the field for 64 laps en route to the victory.

Short-Track Prowess

Roush Fenway has started a total of 662 MENCS races on short tracks, recording a total of 22 wins, 122 top-five finishes, 241 top-10 finishes and 7,584 laps led.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 210 MENCS races at Martinsville, recording four victories, 26 top-five finishes, 67 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 17.7 and has led 1,378 laps. Roush Fenway also boasts two NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series (NGOTS) wins in 46 starts at Martinsville (fall of ’03 and ’05).

Roush Fenway Martinsville Wins

1992-1 Martin Cup

1997-2 Burton Cup

2000-1 Martin Cup

2002-2 Busch Cup

2003-2 Wood Truck

2005-2 Craven Truck

By the Numbers at Martinsville Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

210 4 26 67 4 101183 1378 20.4 17.7 53222.3

3 0 0 1 0 750 0 28.0 19.3 394.5

46 2 14 24 3 10256 270 12.4 12.3 5394.6

259 6 40 92 7 112189 1648 19.1 16.8 59011.4