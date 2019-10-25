Covert Auto Group to Partner with Richard Petty Motorsports at the Texas Motor Speedway

Texas-based Covert Auto Group on track at the Texas Motor Speedway with Bubba Wallace

Welcome, N.C. (October 24, 2019)- Covert Auto Group, a leading automotive sales brand in Austin, Texas,announced today a new partnership with Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM). As part of the agreement, the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will carry the Covert Auto Group brand as the primary partner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) AAA Texas 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, November 3 with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

“Our family has been delivering new Chevrolets across Texas for years,” Dan Covert Jr., co-owner of Covert Auto Group, said. “What better brand to associate with than Richard Petty Motorsports and driver Bubba Wallace when it comes to quality and supporting fans!”

Covert Auto Group opened their first automotive dealership in central Texas in 1909 with the Austin Buick Sales Company, now the oldest Buick franchise in Texas. For seventy years Covert Auto Group was the sole Buick dealership in downtown Austin. Today, still going strong as a fifth-generation family-owned-and-operated company, Covert Auto Group continues to be a solid fixture in the community.

The Texas-based company maintains an unmatched selection of new and pre-owned inventories to meet any automotive need. Covert Auto Group provides customers with experienced sales representatives and factory-trained technicians as they provide a professional, transparent and fun automotive atmosphere and service experience.

“Richard Petty Motorsports, and Covert Auto Group, both have rich histories, and are leaders in the community,” Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer for Richard Petty Motorsports, said. “We look forward to coming together at the Texas Motor Speedway to be a leader on the track.”

The driver of the No. 43 Covert Auto Group Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Petty Motorsports has three starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at the 1.5-mile track located in Fort Worth. Wallace posted a career-best eighth-place finish at the Texas Motor Speedway on April 8, 2018 in his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series track debut. The 26-year old also has five starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) with an average finish of 11.4 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

The AAA Texas 500 will be broadcast live on NBC and NBC Sports Live on Sunday, November 3 at 3:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live starting at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Covert Auto Group currently consists of: Covert Buick GMC Austin, Covert Cadillac Austin, Covert Chevrolet Buick GMC Bastrop, Covert Chevrolet Hutto, Covert Ford Hutto, Covert Ford Lincoln Austin, Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Austin and Covert Collision Center.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with driver Bubba Wallace. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners United States Air Force and World Wide Technology.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).