Todd Gilliland tops final Truck Series practice at Martinsville

Kyle Busch Motorsports dominated the two NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series practices Friday at Martinsville Speedway as Todd Gilliland posted the fasted lap in his No. 4 Toyota with a speed of 95.694 mph.

Harrison Burton was second fastest (95.247) followed by defending Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt (95.170), Johnny Sauter (95.141) and rookie Sam Mayer who rounded out the top-five with a 95.036 mph.

Kyle Busch Motorsports also topped the leader board during the first Truck Series practice with driver Christian Eckes who had the fastest lap in his No. 51 Toyota at a speed of 95.391 mph. Ross Chastain, Sheldon Creed, Ben Rhodes and Gilliland rounded out the top five in the first practice.

Matt Crafton had the best 10 consecutive lap average with a speed of 94.054 mph followed by Sheldon Creed, Grant Enfinger, Sam Mayer and Tyler Ankrum.

Mayer, in only his second series start, was the fastest driver in the 30-minute rookie practice session held Friday morning with a speed of 93.604 mph. Tanner Grey who will be making his first Truck Series start was second-fastest (92.969) and Codie Rohrbaugh was third (92.751 mph). Danny Bohn, also making his first series start, was fourth (92.466 mph) and Natalie Decker, in her first Truck Series race at Martinsville, was fifth fastest with a 90.833 mph lap.

Truck Series qualifying is Saturday at 10:05 a.m. ET followed by the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 race at 1:30 p.m. ET, both on Fox Sports 1. This is the second race in the Playoffs Round of 6.

Moffitt is the current leader in the points standings. Stewart Friesen, Austin Hill, Crafton, Ankrum and Ross Chastain make up the remaining championship contenders in this round.

Follow @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.