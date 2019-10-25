Weekend Schedule for Martinsville

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series head to Martinsville Speedway this weekend. The Xfinity Series is off.

The Playoffs continue with the first race in the Cup Series Round of 8 while the Truck Series drivers compete in the second race of their Round of 6.

Joey Logano is the defending Cup Series race winner while Johnny Sauter returns to defend his 2018 Truck Series victory at the 0.526-mile paperclip.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, October 25

11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Truck Series Rookie Practice (Rookie Drivers Only) – No TV

12:05 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.: Truck Series First Practice – No TV

2:05 p.m. – 2:55 p.m.: Truck Series Final Practice – No TV

Saturday, October 26

9:05 a.m. – 9:55 a.m.: Cup Series First Practice – CNBC/NBC Sports App/MRN

10:05 a.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions) – FS1

12 p.m. – 12:50 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 – (Stages 50/100/200 Laps = 105.2 Miles) – FS1/MRN

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions) – NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN

Sunday, October 27

3 p.m.: Cup Series First Data 500 – (Stages 130/260/500 Laps = 263 Miles) – NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Cup Series Round of 8 Drivers:

1. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, 4,046 points

2. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, 4,042 points

3. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, 4,037 points

4. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford, 4,030 points

5. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, 4,028 points

6. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, 4,024 points

7. Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, 4,011 points

8. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford, 4,009 points

Truck Series Round of 6 Drivers:

1. Brett Moffitt, No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet, 3,085 points

2. Stewart Friesen, No.52, Halmar Friesen Racing Chevrolet, 3,062 points

3. Austin Hill, No.16, Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota, 3,052 points

4. Matt Crafton, No.88 ThorSport Racing Ford, 3,041 points

5. Tyler Ankrum, No.17 DGR-Crosley Toyota, 3,040 points

6. Ross Chastain, No.45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet, 3,039 points

